Nick Saban’s Shadow Is All Over the NFL Playoffs

The 2025-26 NFL playoffs bracket cast a spotlight on Nick Saban. Alabama alumni are everywhere as QBs, captains, trench pieces, and decision-makers on teams with Super Bowl expectations. This postseason is about relevance and the GOAT coach’s imprint is all over it. The proof arrived before the opening kickoff.

“NFLU 🙌,” Alabama Football posted on X on January 10. “Alabama has 3️⃣3️⃣ players in the NFL Playoffs.”

This weekend, 26 former Crimson Tide players can suit up. Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, a Bama alum, will also be on the sidelines. Six more are resting on bye-week teams, spanning active rosters, reserves, and practice squads across 10 of the 14 playoff teams. The Philadelphia Eagles alone carry seven. The numbers reflect volume, influence, and continuity, exactly how Nick Saban built it.

In Charlotte, Bryce Young walks into his first playoff game. The Carolina Panthers did not stumble into the NFC South title. This former Tide QB stabilized them after an uneven start, winning late and often when protection broke down. The LA Rams bring one of the league’s best pass rushes, and that is the test. The Panthers saw it coming a month ago and beat it at home. And now, the playoffs will decide whether growth becomes validation. Other former Tide players on the Panthers’ roster include DT LaBryan Ray and DT A’Shawn Robinson.

The Green Bay Packers’ trip to Chicago puts Josh Jacobs back in the spotlight. The former Tide RB says he feels the best he has since his Week 11 knee injury. This is a divisional game that will hinge on physical tolerance. He remains a workload back, the type Nick Saban trusted when games tightened. He is joined by CB Trevon Diggs and S Xavier McKinney, former Nick Saban products.

Philadelphia versus San Francisco is the centerpiece, and it looks like a Tuscaloosa alumni meeting disguised as a conference semifinal. The Eagles Bama lineup consists of QB Jalen Hurts, LB Jihaad Campbell, OL Landon Dickerson, TE Cameron Latu, WR DeVonta Smith, OG Tyler Steen, and DT Byron Young.

The 49ers have QB Mac Jones and RB Brian Robinson Jr. The team defends speed and space as well as anyone, and if Saquon Barkley is bottled up, Hurts’ legs become the pressure valve. DeVonta Smith remains the constant. He is the chain mover, the red-zone option.

Elsewhere, the names stack quietly. The Buffalo Bills have DT Phidarian Mathis. DT Christian Barmore, LB Anfernee Jennings, and TE CJ Dippre anchor New England. The LA Chargers have C Bradley Bozeman, DL Justin Eboigbe, DT Da’Shawn Hand, RB Najee Harris, and P JK Scott.

DeMeco Ryans now coaches Houston from the sideline with postseason authority. Will Anderson Jr., now an All-Pro, leads the Texans’ edge with the same urgency he showed on Saturdays. The lineup includes LB Christian Harris and LB Henry To’oTo’o.

That theme does not stop with the NFL. Nick Saban’s influence is just as visible in college football’s postseason, where five of the 12 playoff teams were led by former assistants, and four made it to the semifinals.

The Nick Saban coaching tree still wins in January

Different schools. Same DNA. Curt Cignetti built Indiana into a 26-2 program by applying what he learned under Nick Saban from 2007 to 2011. Recruiting discipline, evaluation clarity, and internal standards. He helped recruit Julio Jones and Mark Ingram. Now he wins without excuses.

“There’s a lot of disciples out there doing well,” he said. “That’s why he’s the greatest of all time.”

Dan Lanning took the long route. One year as a graduate assistant under Nick Saban in 2015, a pay cut, and a national title that reset his understanding of the job. Oregon’s defense-first identity traces directly back to that season.

Pete Golding and Mario Cristobal who played in the Fiesta Bowl, were both shaped by Nick Saban in different rooms. Cristobal won awards coaching Alabama’s offensive line. Golding coordinated a national title defense. Their shared language is accountability, toughness, and standards that do not bend for talent.

Now the best college football teams under Curt Cignetti and Mario Cristobal will face off in the National Championship game on January 19. While Nick Saban no longer patrols the sideline, his players and assistants still do. And once again, January belongs to them.