Nico Iamaleava Accused of ‘Lying’ for UCLA After Urban Meyer’s Claim Fuels Tennessee Fallout Drama

Nico Iamaleava’s transfer from Tennessee to UCLA in April 2025 was anything but ordinary. And since then, he has been all about defending himself against his ‘money-minded’ character analysis. After leading Tennessee to a College Football Playoff appearance with 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns, the Long Beach native found himself at a crossroads. Despite a lucrative NIL contract with Tennessee, rumored to reach $8 million over his time there, Nico felt something was missing. Right after that, Nico made his move back home to UCLA.

And then his massive statement hits like a rock, “Not at all. My family was strictly the main importance for me. I let my business team, my parents handle that side of NIL. Just me being closer to family was the most important thing.” But wait a minute, so if that’s the reason, then every single report about his transfer was wrong? That’s where things get interesting because, as Aaron Torres breaks it down on the @AaronTorresshow, not everything Nico Iamaleava said seems to add up. Torres dives deep into the transfer saga with a pretty skeptical eye. “Just because you have your version of the truth doesn’t mean that it actually is the truth,” he said.

“Let’s start with the money factor. Okay. Let me just say, maybe Nico is telling the truth. The counter to that is it would literally go against every single piece of reporting that is out there.” Torres goes on to add, “The quarterback market changed quite a bit from the time he committed to Tennessee…..We know the fact that he got paid during his redshirt year. Got paid during his high school years because, remember, California has NIL. But the fact is that basically the deal that he agreed to, we saw the contract back when it happened. I think it was the Athletic who was the one who really was able to get the freedom of information to get the contract. It paid him about $2 million a year.” Multiple credible reports show his NIL deal at Tennessee was initially around $2.4 million per year.

via Imago November 30, 2024, Nashville, Tennessee, USA: Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava 8 after his win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. Nashville USA – ZUMAh237 20241130_zsp_h237_045 Copyright: xCamdenxHallx

The total amount comes to over $8 million, which is huge by all standards. Yet, as the NIL market heated up among transfer quarterbacks, sources say Nico and his camp were pushing to double that number to about $4 million for the 2025 season. When Tennessee didn’t meet those rising financial expectations, talks with other schools started. That included Oregon, Ole Miss, Miami, and Ohio State, which heated up. That’s where the “family” narrative feels shaky because those schools weren’t closer to his family’s home. And thus Torres states, “They reached out to Oregon, Ohio State, and Ole Miss, among others. And whether it was because they were interested in transferring or just to try and drive up the price, or I use it as leverage against Tennessee.”



Torres then wraps up the entire family justification with a subtle catch. “Columbus, Ohio, is not significantly closer to Long Beach, California, than Knoxville, Tennessee. So, if it’s about family, why were you reaching out to Ohio State?” he states. Adding to the confusion, Tennessee insiders noted Nico’s family was spending quite some time in Knoxville during his stint there, which weakens the argument that distance from family was the main issue. Plus, UCLA’s eventual contract reportedly paid him less than Tennessee did, suggesting the move wasn’t simply about chasing the biggest paycheck. Or maybe it was the cherry on top, with a mix of NIL financial boost and personal life balance.

Urban Meyer turns up the Nico Iamaleava heat

National analyst Urban Meyer added more spice to the whole Nico Iamaleava-Tennessee drama. That too with his blunt and no-holds-barred take. Speaking on his podcast “The Triple Option,” Meyer didn’t hold back, calling Tennessee’s situation after Nico’s departure a real problem. “I don’t know what it is. Why would you leave a team that just made the playoffs?” he said. Meyer pointed out that Tennessee’s depth chart at quarterback became a massive question mark after Nico left. With the backup gone and only a couple of freshmen with limited experience, the Volunteers were left scrambling.

What fueled the drama, according to Meyer, wasn’t just the talent lost but the fallout from the NIL money negotiations. Meyer seemed to sympathize with Tennessee’s coach Josh Heupel in standing firm against Nico’s demand for a doubling of his NIL deal. Meyer acknowledged it was Heupel’s prerogative, but the fallout left Tennessee in a precarious spot.

He also threw in a bit of practical realism and fan perspective. Imagine if Tennessee stumbled early in big rivalry games, like against Florida (even though that game was away in 2025). Meyer pictured fans freaking out and the coach having to justify his tough decision about Nico’s NIL demands, saying it was about “making a stand.” For Tennessee, losing Nico was a huge blow, and Meyer’s commentary threw an unfiltered spotlight on just how sticky and complicated this whole drama is.