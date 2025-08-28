Nico Iamaleava Breaks Silence on Brother’s UCLA Future as DeShaun Foster’s QB Clears Stance on Rose Bowl Debut

Buried deep in the UCLA QBs depth chart, Madden Iamaleava, Nico Iamaleava’s brother, is an anomaly for 3-star QBs. “Few true freshmen quarterbacks who are likely fourth or fifth on the depth chart are as important to a team as Madden Iamaleava,” highlighted SI’s Conner Moreno. The reasons for this unexpected ‘upgrade’ are manifold. For now, the process is simple for young Madden. Watch your brother and hone your skills. Nico is also enjoying his time with Madden as he finally breaks the silence on having him by his side at UCLA.

The journey that started at Warren High School in Downey, California, for Madden, was also the time when Nico’s recruitment to Tennessee became the subject of a high-profile NIL deal that cost the Vols $8 million. Against the backdrop of Nico’s recruitment in 2021, Madden began to make his mark in the recruiting world, eventually passing for 3,623 yards as a junior in 2023. But UCLA wasn’t always on the cards.

When asked about his brother Madden in a recent press conference, Nico weighed in on how he’s spending time with his brother, talking football and discussing tape. “You know, he’s running scout team and, in our meetings, so he’s just being a sponge, trying to learn everything he can, and it’s been fun having him in the room. We talk a lot about football. A lot of football at home, a lot of film, film study. So, it’s been great having him under my wing and him being here with me.” And that ‘bond’ is the main reason why Madden finally landed at UCLA.

For context, after advertising himself as one of the most underrated QBs in the 2025 recruitment class, Madden committed to UCLA in May 2024. The program’s location near Madden’s home in Long Beach made the commute easier, taking just under an hour. However, at the time, Nico was still in Tennessee, and Madden flipped to Arkansas in December. Little did the young Iamaleava know that fate had UCLA planned for him.

In April 2025, when the news broke about Nico transferring to UCLA after a bitter exit from Tennessee, Madden saw a real opportunity to be mentored by his brother. On April 21st, Madden packed his bags and landed again in Pasadena, the very place he had left behind. And now, according to Nico, the two brothers are also living together. “Me and my little brother, yes, sir,” said Nico when asked about his living situation at UCLA. But mentoring young Madden isn’t the priority; it’s to make a memorable debut at the Rose Bowl.

Nico Iamaleava has big plans for his debut at the Rose Bowl Stadium

College football history is incomplete without mentioning the iconic Rose Bowl, “The Granddaddy of them All.” Right from becoming a fortress for UCLA since 1982 to helping go 5-0 in 2021 for UCLA is just the tip of the legacy that the Rose Bowl offers. Because when you attend the USC-UCLA rivalry game at the Rose Bowl, it’s an otherworldly experience. Now, UCLA’s new QB, Nico Iamaleava, has big plans for his debut at the Rose Bowl.

“Man, I’ve always wanted to play in the Rose Bowl. I almost had a chance last year to come here and play. Came up short, but I’ve always been excited to play in the stadium, and man, it’s a surreal moment for me, and I can’t wait to just get in there,” said Nico about the excitement he has for his Rose Bowl debut.

As for Nico’s missed chance last year at Tennessee to play at the Rose Bowl, it sure will come true this year. Nico Iamaleava led the Vols to their first-ever playoff spot last season and would have made the Rose Bowl game if not for their 14-42 loss against Ohio State. Instead, OSU went ahead and played Oregon at the 111th Rose Bowl game, beating them 41-21 and later winning the national title. This year, playing at the Rose Bowl by way of the playoffs probably won’t be on the cards for Nico. But the QB still will have his debut at the iconic home of UCLA against Utah in Week 1.