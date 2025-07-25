Nico Iamaleava Breaks Silence on Josh Heupel Betrayal as DeShaun Foster Rattles Tennessee Nation

When the chips are down, money usually calls the shots, and no one knows it better than Nico Iamaleava. Well, the UCLA transfer QB’s reported $4 million ask didn’t just go unheard by Josh Heupel‘s team, but it was totally tossed aside, leading Tennessee to hand keys to Joey Aguilar. Bold, right? Yet let’s not forget Iamaleava led the Vols to their first playoff appearance, boasting a 10-3 record and a dominant 35-0 victory over Iowa. But when he decided to gain some financial benefits, suddenly he was the wrong guy. Now with the dust settled, Iamaleava finally explains his departure and sheds light on his future goal.

It started last December when Nico Iamaleava’s father, Nic, acting as his de facto agent, contacted Tennessee’s NIL collective. They were reportedly seeking to increase Nico’s 2025 compensation to roughly $4 million—nearly double his existing $2.2 million deal. With that, his move to UCLA felt more money-driven. But Bruins GM Khary Darlington dispelled those notions, stating they wouldn’t allow finances to cause friction. Speaking to The Athletic, Darlington explained, “Money becomes so divisive in the locker room. We did not want that,” with credible reports suggesting Nico’s UCLA agreement is just below $2 million.

So, was it really a money move, or did Nico Iamaleava have other intentions behind it? Talking about his move from Tennessee to UCLA, Iamaleava finally breaks his silence on ESPN College Football. “Ultimately for me, you know, it was really getting back home close to my family and, you know, while still competing at the highest level. You know, have my family there, and that was a very important thing for me, and man, I’m excited to be at UCLA, and you know what our future has ahead,” Iamaleava said.

With Nico Iamaleava’s decision, the storyline shifts dramatically. Joining a program without a top-tier NIL collective doesn’t really add up to the narrative. And then let’s not forget the Bruins’ struggles last season with a 5-7 record under Coach DeShaun Foster. But now with the arrival of the 6-foot-5.5, 215-pound quarterback, that might not be the case. This guy’s record speaks for itself, as last year he threw for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns, only five interceptions, and an impressive 90.5 passing grade. So, there’s a chance UCLA finally gets that playoff appearance this year.

via Imago November 30, 2024, Nashville, Tennessee, USA: Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava 8 after his win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. Nashville USA – ZUMAh237 20241130_zsp_h237_045 Copyright: xCamdenxHallx

So, was NIL truly the driving force, or is there more to the story? A few weeks back, Kirk Herbstreit dropped a bombshell when he made a major revelation and said, “I’ve heard from close sources it was more about Nico’s dad going to Josh [Heupel] back in December before they played Ohio State, and he said, ‘Listen, you’ve got to get better at offensive line, better receivers—you’ve got to get better around him if you want us to stick around.” Let’s be real: no player can be more important than the entire team, right? That’s when the entire narrative shifted.

It’s still hard to say whether it was an NIL move or Nico Iamaleava’s father’s push, but for now, the goal is pretty clear for Nico: to make an impact on the game and revive UCLA’s condition. As FanDuel projects them with a win total of 5.5 and sets them at the fourth-worst odds to win the Big 10 title at +19000 this season. Yet Iamaleava isn’t paying attention to the setbacks, as he said, “You know, we’re worried about us, and you know, who we have in that locker room. You know, our coaching staff and, you know, our strength staff have done a great job on emphasizing, you know, our goals for the season.”

So, let’s wait and see if he can actually prove his claims right, as HC DeShaun Foster is already betting big on his caliber.

DeShaun Foster’s increasing trust in Nico Iamaleava’s caliber

When DeShaun Foster arrived at UCLA in February, he faced a challenging task, but he made an immediate impact, quickly gaining the team’s respect due to his NFL background and straightforward demeanor. Replacing Chip Kelly wasn’t easy, yet Foster’s initial leadership ignited optimism within the young, motivated Bruins.

But the 2024 season proved disappointing, as UCLA’s struggles exposed a history of underperformance. On top of that, the program hasn’t celebrated a conference title since 1998, hasn’t achieved ten wins in a decade, and its only national championship was in 1954—a past that casts a long shadow.

But now with Nico Iamaleava’s move to UCLA, things might finally take a shift. And Coach Foster is already showing immense trust in him. “The arm strength is just something you see, off just from watching him play at all,” Foster said on Big 10 Media Days. “He’s just a talent, and it’s not anything I saw him do last season; it’s more of what I had seen him do all the way up.” That’s a straight fact. It’s not just Nico’s passing skills, but even his rushing skills are pretty sharp. As last year, he added 435 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns on 129 attempts.

Despite the hype, Nico Iamaleava may face a significant challenge at UCLA. Last season, the Bruins’ offense was a complete failure, ranking 95th out of 134 FBS teams in yards per play (5.4) and a dismal 126th in scoring (18.4 points per game). Their running game was equally poor, averaging a mere 3.1 yards per carry (128th) and allowing 34 sacks (107th).

Yet despite the shortcomings, Foster believes that Iamaleava’s toughness and playoff experience can be a huge asset for them in the future. “Somebody that was able to lead his team to a playoff—they may have not have gotten the outcome they wanted, but he was still able to play and showed how tough he was in that game. Just being able to come back home and be comfortable and be in a familiar environment, I think the sky is the limit,” Foster said.

Now, it’s not like UCLA isn’t doing anything to protect their QB. To bolster their passing game, the team has acquired receivers Mikey Matthews (Cal/Utah) and Jaedon Wilson (Arkansas). They also added running back Anthony Woods, an Idaho standout who rushed for 2,027 yards and 19 touchdowns between 2022 and 2023.

So, let’s wait and see if Nico Iamaleava can actually live up to the hype or not.