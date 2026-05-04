Nico Iamaleava Clears Feelings on Brother After UCLA Turns Them Against Each Other

The younger brother came out on top. The older one just called it fun. Nico Iamaleava brought 4,858 career passing yards into UCLA’s spring game, already carrying the reputation of a proven quarterback. But the scoreboard didn’t care. Madden Iamaleava’s blue team beat Nico’s white team 24-17. As usual for a spring game, the moment was quiet, but there was more going on than the final score showed.

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“It’s been a while since I’ve seen him just play football. So it was fun seeing him out there… I thought he did okay,” Nico said about competing against his brother Madden.

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The go-ahead score came from Madden himself, a touchdown pass to Kenneth Moore III from near the logo that put the blue team ahead for good. This was the first time the two brothers lined up against each other in a college setting. The dynamic is straightforward on paper: Nico is the starter, the proven commodity, the reason UCLA’s quarterback room has any credibility entering 2026.

On the other hand, Madden is the developmental piece, a redshirt freshman who appeared in one game last season at Ohio State and didn’t attempt a single pass. The experience gap between them is not a gap so much as a canyon. This context is important for a Bruins team looking for a fresh start under first-year head coach Bob Chesney.

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Chesney came from James Madison, where he went 21-5 in two seasons. Nico’s choice to stay at UCLA, which he announced in December with a social media post saying “No place like home,” was the first sign that Chesney’s rebuild had support from the team’s key leader. A

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As per reports, Nico has spent the spring studying film carefully, bringing color-coded, two-page notes to meetings. Offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy pointed to this work ethic as proof that Nico is ready to make big progress in his second year. Earlier, there were reports that Nico chose to re-sign with the Bruins under Chesney because he wanted to commit to the team’s system, not just keep his roster spot.

UCLA’s 2025 season fell apart with a 3-9 record, and a big reason was the lack of a reliable backup behind Nico. Whenever Nico missed a snap, the team struggled because there was such a big gap between him and the next option. Now, after Chesney’s first spring, things look different. The depth chart finally has another quarterback who can run the offense. That change is more important than anything that happened in the spring game, and it all goes back to where both brothers began.

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Nico and Madden Iamaleava’s Warren HS Roots now anchor UCLA’s QB room

The Iamaleava brothers came through Warren High School in Downey, California, where their father, Nicholaus Sr., was an assistant coach. Madden backed up Nico as a sophomore, then took over as a starter after Nico left for Tennessee. He threw for 3,626 yards and 43 touchdowns, earning league honors and leading Warren to the CIF-SS Division 3 semifinals. The path to UCLA was not accidental. It was shaped by family involvement and years of preparation.

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After high school, the brothers took different routes. Madden first committed to UCLA, then switched to Arkansas, where he joined as a third-string quarterback. When Nico transferred to UCLA in April 2025, Madden immediately followed, citing his desire to stay close to family and represent California. The same family priorities that influenced their high school choices now determine their college decisions.

This is the Warren pipeline in action: same program, same family influence, now the same depth chart at UCLA. The program is in a rebuilding phase. The spring game went to the younger Iamaleava, but the real test for both brothers will come in the 2026 season.