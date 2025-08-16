Nico Iamaleava Faces Test of Time as DeShaun Foster & UCLA’s Ultimate Mission Confirmed

In 2024, DeShaun Foster faced a stern test after arriving in Pasadena. The team had just moved to a much stronger Big 10, facing opponents. To add to that, this was Foster’s first head coaching job. The rigors of the Big 10 demanded prior experience. That did show in his inaugural press conference, which was widely dubbed “unprepared.” The Bruins’ regression to 5 wins after finishing with 8 wins in 2023 made things complex for Foster. Now, coming into the 2025 season, UCLA is in dire need of finding its identity.

FanDuel came out with its odds for the 2025 season recently, and UCLA was given +9000 odds to win the Big 10 title with a prediction of 5.5 wins. Of course, even the die-hard Bruins fans aren’t expecting a conference title, but 5 wins? Surely, more than that. Especially with Nico Iamaleava leading the offense. Their offense was ranked 123rd nationally (18.4 points per game) in 2024. Even their most hardened critic would not predict that they’d be worse offensively. Moreover, there’s another silver lining on the other side of the ball.

UCLA is returning with its defensive coordinator, Ikaika Malloe, giving the program a huge boost for the 2025 season. But according to Zach Anderson-Yoxmier of ‘Locked on UCLA,’ the Bruins still need to take a massive step up on the defensive side. “For the first time since 2021, have they had a defensive coordinator stay for back-to-back seasons? But for the Bruins to be respectable this year and get to that six or seven wins that would be a leap forward for DeShaun Foster in year two, and maybe even do something even greater. You’re going to need the defense to step up.”

UCLA lost its four key defensive players to the NFL draft in linebacker Kain Medrano, defensive lineman Jay Toia, linebacker Carson Schwesinger, and edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo. To put the loss into perspective? Carson Schwesinger alone totaled 136 tackles last year, while Medrano accounted for another 72 tackles. Finding that defensive prowess in the current roster will be a big ask. Still, the transfers that UCLA brought and the returning players may be able to do that with some initiative from Ikaika Malloe.

Ben Perry comes in from the Louisville Cardinals after totaling 29 tackles last year, and the sophomore JonJon Vaughns can upgrade his season after a solid 25-tackle performance in 2023. Apart from them, the team is returning with Jalen Woods, who notched up 22 tackles last season, making things optimistic for DeShaun Foster. Now, even if the defense shows up in every game, what can be the realistic target that the Bruins can achieve this year?

Playoff ambitions too lofty for DeShaun Foster this year?

Last year, defense was probably a positive thing for the Bruins, as the team ranked 34th in total defense, giving up 340.8 yards per game. Not just that, but UCLA, courtesy of its elite D-line, ranked 6th nationally in rushing defense, giving away just 96.2 yards per game. But even if the defense can replicate the 2024 heroics, the offense still needs to take a step up. And that’s where Nico Iamaleava comes into the picture.

DeShaun Foster’s quarterback last year, Ethan Garbers, didn’t give the offensive edge that he would have wanted. But this year? The head coach has a promise of a QB, who led Tennessee to the playoffs last year, and that’s why Zach Anderson-Yoxmier has lofty ambitions for UCLA. “All the goals are to be the Indiana in 2025. That’s what UCLA’s goal is as a ceiling. Now you go all the way, you go out of nowhere, you make a run to the national championship game. Of course, that’s a dream-dream scenario,” declared Anderson.

Indiana was one of the most unexpected teams to rise last year, achieving a playoff spot and scripting history under Curt Cignetti. Of course, doing that for UCLA will be much harder than what Zach Anderson predicts. But even with an eight-win season, no fan sentiment would turn against DeShaun Foster if he achieves that. Still, navigating a schedule that has Penn State, Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio State, Washington, and USC would be a challenge.