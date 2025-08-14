Nico Iamaleava Learns DeShaun Foster’s Honest Feelings as UCLA HC Addresses Last-Minute QB Call

UCLA HC DeShaun Foster isn’t the type to play around with a question, especially when it’s about the quarterback who just rolled into town to run his offense. Nico Iamaleava’s late jump from Tennessee to the Bruins had plenty of folks talking, and now Foster’s given his unfiltered take on the former SEC star QB. And honestly, it sounds like he’s already figured out how fast this new guy can grab the reins in Westwood.

Ever since his transfer to UCLA, Nico hasn’t wasted a second. He’s diving into meetings, grinding in practice, and already earning nods from teammates and coaches for his work ethic. Bruins fans have every right to be excited, and a little curious, about how this Tennessee transfer will fit into the offense. Recently, HC DeShaun Foster even dropped some insight on how Nico is meshing with offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, and let’s just say, the vibe is looking pretty solid.

“I think Nico totally trusts him,” Foster remarked during his recent appearance at UCLA Football Media Availability. “He’s a yes sir, no sir type of kid, and you can just hear he likes to learn.” This respect is mutual, as Iamaleava has been vocal in setting expectations for the offense. “He brought him up the other day and just let the offense know, like, ‘Hey, this is our standard. This is what I’m holding you guys to.'”

Foster also noted Iamaleava’s assertiveness in practice, indicating that his leadership is becoming more pronounced as the season approaches. “You can see him asserting his leadership, and it was good,” Foster added. And honestly, Nico proved his worth in terms of leadership, and even when it comes to individual performance last season with Tennessee. Nico played in 13 games and threw for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns, with just five interceptions.

The Bruins are preparing for the upcoming season, and the synergy between Iamaleava and Sunseri is already looking great. With Iamaleava’s leadership and Sunseri’s guidance, UCLA’s offense looks poised for a significant turnaround. And a recent addition to their offense has only made it stronger.

UCLA strengthens offensive front to support Nico Iamaleava

In addition to quarterback developments, UCLA is bolstering its offensive line with the addition of Tautai Lio “Tai” Marks, who committed to the program on Wednesday. Marks, standing at 6 feet 1 inch and weighing 304 pounds, the offensive lineman from Santa Ana, California, brings valuable experience to the Bruins. Having played 27 games with 26 starts at Tulsa, Marks is expected to contribute immediately.

Coach Foster expressed enthusiasm about Marks joining the team, stating, “We’re just excited to get him.” Marks is expected to arrive on campus on Thursday, adding depth and competition to the offensive line. When asked if Marks is more of a depth guy or is competing for the starting position, Foster emphasized, “Everybody has an opportunity to compete. So, as soon as he can get in here and learn the plays and get up to speed, then we’ll see where he’ll fall on the depth.”

The addition of Marks is part of a broader effort to strengthen the offensive line, which is crucial for protecting Iamaleava and establishing a more effective running game. With experienced players like Marks joining the ranks, UCLA’s offensive line is shaping up to be a formidable unit, and that’s what a team like the Bruins need when they have already seen a lot of shuffles in their squad.