Nico Iamaleava Receives Big Future Verdict From Ex-NFL Scout as Tennessee Secure Massive Replacement

College football’s most talented players usually don’t wait long to be called first in the NFL draft. And that mostly happens with quarterbacks who draw headlines and make scouts salivate with their performances. Nico Iamaleava has been one of those quarterbacks since his high school days. A five-star recruit with a rocket arm, athleticism, and excellent leadership skills, Iamaleava was once the crown jewel of Tennessee football. But, unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned.

After a transfer to UCLA, Iamaleava’s draft stock has taken an unexpected turn. All because the young QB wasn’t satisfied with what he was earning at the Vols. No raise in the pay! Off you go! Following his departure, the Vols have already started moving forward with a new direction under the center through Joey Aguilar. Now, Iamaleava’s future is at a strange point. A former NFL scout recently dropped an honest and detailed report of the young quarterback’s NFL future based on his last year’s performance.

“As a former NFL Scout, I’m naming Nico Iamaleava as my Breakout QB prospect for 2025,” the former NFL scout wrote on X. “His 2024 game film is right on the fence between projecting as an NFL backup and an NFL starter, and he did show promise and improvement in key areas as the season progressed. Right now, Iamaleava is sitting on my board as a 3rd-round NFL value, and based on what he put on tape, he’s trending to take the next step in 2025.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That comment might raise a few eyebrows, as Iamaleava was a five-star recruit, a status reserved for those who are projected to be first-round picks. However, considering the kind of media turmoil he went through in the last few months, even an NFL pick seems surprising at this point. But the talent is undeniable. When a seasoned scout states that he views Iamaleava as a third-round prospect, it certainly raises alarming concerns about his future.

AD

That’s definitely a drop no one could’ve predicted when Iamaleava was lighting up high school camps two years ago. Even his last year’s performance was decent with the Volunteers, helping his team to finish the season with double-digit wins.

Standing at 6 feet 6 inches and weighing around 215 lbs, Iamaleava racked up 2,616 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions last season for Tennessee. Despite this, he left Tennessee and moved to UCLA. However, it opened the doors for Aguilar, who has already found plenty of success over two seasons in the Group of Five. Playing for Appalachian State in 2023 and 2024, the 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pounder threw for 6,760 yards, 56 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions over the last two seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, with all that in mind, the big question is, why would Iamaleava leave after such a magnificent year with the Volunteers?

Leaving Tennessee wasn’t about the stats

Iamaleava’s numbers in the 2024 season weren’t a fluke; that kind of performance demands attention. But the decision to leave wasn’t related to the performance. It was reported that his father pushed for more NIL money, and in the end, the crown jewel of Tennessee lost his place in the program. Initially, it looked like the QB was running after more money, but the truth was something else. The former NFL scout referred to the same controversy, which initially gave him doubts about Iamaleava.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I wasn’t sure I was going to like him because he seemed to care about money more than the game, but he squashed that preconception I had before I started studying him,” the former scout wrote. “He gives it everything he has to give. The more I watched him, the more I liked him. He just keeps going through my mind whenever I think of the quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft class. I’m going to be watching closely how he acclimates to his new team at UCLA and how his new team responds to him,” he said. The NFL talks are too early for Iamaleava, as he must focus on the upcoming season, which can be a turning point in his career if he performs well.

The Bruins have a new coach, Deshaun Foster, who made his debut as UCLA’s head coach last season. But it wasn’t a dream start for him, as the team was able to win only five games. However, now that Nico Iamaleava is in the picture, things are likely to take a turn. His arrival might just be the spark the program, the coach, and even Iamaleava himself need.