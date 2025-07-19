Nico Iamaleava Reminisces on Tennessee Days With Series of Posts after Josh Heupel Moved On at SEC Media Days

One of the wildest twists of the NIL era hit this offseason—Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava shocked the CFB world by entering the portal over an NIL dispute. Now, he’s UCLA’s new QB1 and already making waves. Iamaleava brings elite talent, but his impact goes beyond the field. Since his arrival, UCLA’s recruiting buzz has spiked. So, he’s not just a playmaker, he’s a magnet for top talent. But was his departure really fair?

Well, Tennessee was set to pay him over $2 million this season—and do it in a state with no income tax. However, the Nico Iamaleava saga took a dramatic turn when he sat out of practice, signaling the end of his time in Knoxville. Rumors flew, coaches spoke—but it was the locker room reaction that hit hardest. At SEC Media Days, TE Miles Kitselman shared how the team handled it. “We had group texts going… and we all said, ‘Hey, we want somebody who wants to be here.'” he said. “If you don’t want to be here, that’s fine. We’ll find someone who does—and he’ll come in ready to compete.” So, for Tennessee, it’s next man up; no looking back. But hold on…

Despite the dramatic exit, Nico Iamaleava isn’t turning his back on his Tennessee days. On July 18, he took to Instagram, posting a series of throwback photos to his story with the caption: “Hardest pic of your college career. Bet some of y’all skip.” Okay, the photos told a story—Nico draped in Vols gear, posted up on a locker in full swagger. Another showed the entire Tennessee squad glowing in orange on the field. He even dropped highlights of his on-field moments, reminding fans of the talent he flashed in Knoxville. So, it was a quiet nod to where he came from—even if he’s now wearing different colors.

And the fallout from Nico Iamaleava’s exit left Tennessee players in a tough spot. Although his NIL dispute reportedly started after last season, but nothing was settled through winter. Then, just after spring ball wrapped, he made his move, leaving teammates blindsided. Now, whether you side with Nico or the school, one thing’s clear: a playoff-caliber team got derailed by NIL drama. But the Vols moved fast, landing UCLA transfer Joey Aguilar, who now has his own chip on his shoulder. After all, Iamaleava took his job once; now Aguilar gets his shot to take it back.

Even if Nico Iamaleava shines in UCLA’s offense, the sky’s the limit; not just for him, but for the entire Bruins attack. His talent can elevate everyone around him. We all know, there’s been plenty of noise and negativity since his exit from Tennessee, but Nico’s stayed locked in. Now, it’s his chance to turn doubters into believers—one snap at a time. Amid all this, the Vols’ head coach already broke his silence with a truth bomb on Nico Iamaleava’s unexpected exit from Tennessee.

Josh Heupel’s take on Nico Iamaleava’s exit

Tennessee HC Josh Heupel has had plenty to juggle this offseason—most notably, the shocking loss of starting QB Nico Iamaleava. After weeks of silence, Heupel finally addressed the situation. “It’s never about who is not in your building. It’s about who is in your building,” he told ESPN, at SEC Media Days. With that, Heupel made one thing clear—the Vols are moving forward, with or without Nico.

Nico Iamaleava is now at UCLA after throwing for 2,616 yards and 19 TDs last season at Tennessee. His surprise transfer sparked a national debate about NIL and the need for guardrails in the system. However, Tennessee, fresh off a 10-win season and a Playoff run, is now in a QB battle heading into 2025. Joey Aguilar leads the race, with Jake Merklinger and five-star freshman George MacIntyre in the mix. Although Aguilar brings experience, but has yet to prove himself on a Power Four stage.

Okay, Joey Aguilar, a transfer from App State, brings back-to-back 3,000-yard seasons and veteran experience to Tennessee. Freshman George MacIntyre, the state’s top 2025 recruit, adds star power. Then there’s Jake Merklinger, a redshirt with high upside. He rounds out a talented QB room ready for competition. Now, let’s see how the Vols’ quarterback room performs without Nico.