Nico Iamaleava Reveals DeShaun Foster’s True Character After Coming Clean on Tennessee Rift

When Nico Iamaleava hit the transfer portal, the college football world exploded with theories. Was it NIL? Was it the playing time? Was there a locker room rift at Tennessee? Everyone had something to say, but the truth, like most things, wasn’t that simple. Now, with fall camp right around the corner and Nico finally settled in at UCLA, we’re getting to hear from the man himself, and it turns out his decision had a lot more to do with connection than controversy.

Iamaleava, speaking candidly during his recent appearance on the UCLA Athletics show at the Big 10 Media Days, didn’t sound like someone still carrying baggage. Instead, he sounded energized. Calm. Focused. Most importantly, he sounded confident in his new coach, DeShaun Foster. And that’s no small thing. Leaving behind a high-powered SEC program after leading them to the CFP isn’t something you do unless you’re sure about what you’re walking into.

According to Nico, what made the difference was Foster’s reputation among the players and the way guys in the UCLA locker room talked about him. That, more than anything, convinced him he was in the right place. “I’ve known a lot of guys on the team already. So, you know, just hearing from them on how they talk about Coach Foster is a great guy, player coach.”

Foster isn’t some aloof head coach. He’s an ex‑UCLA star, a former NFL running back, and a guy who’s been in the trenches. And UCLA’s new quarterback went on record: “I love when you have a player-coach as your head coach… So, man, it’s been great and I can’t wait to… play for coach Foster.” That’s not fluff. That’s respect from someone who knows he’s being handed another chance.

Last season, Iamaleava threw for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns, and only five interceptions at Tennessee, adding 358 rushing yards and three rushing scores. He led the Volunteers to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, even though they lost in the first round. Many speculated that the reason behind Nico’s move was that he demanded more money, but later it was reported that his father played a key role in his transfer. But recently, Nico himself shed light on his move.

Why did Nico decide to leave Tennessee?

It wasn’t some dramatic falling out or locker room implosion. According to those close to the program, Nico’s departure had more to do with personal priorities than football politics. Sure, there were whispers about NIL and demands behind the scenes, but Nico’s latest comments paint a different picture. For him, it was about going back to where it all started, California.

Talking about his move from Tennessee to UCLA, Iamaleava finally breaks his silence on ESPN College Football. “Ultimately for me, you know, it was really getting back home close to my family and, you know, while still competing at the highest level. You know, have my family there, and that was a very important thing for me, and man, I’m excited to be at UCLA, and you know what our future has ahead,” Iamaleava said. Nico grew up in Downey, California, just 30 minutes from UCLA’s campus.

His family has always been a visible part of his journey, often attending games, camps, and media days. Choosing to be near them, especially after spending a year across the country in Knoxville, makes total sense for a 19-year-old. Not to mention, his younger brother Madden Iamaleava is one of the top high school QBs in the country and could be next in line at UCLA.

So now, the reset button has been hit. Nico’s in Westwood, paired with a head coach who speaks his language, literally. And surrounded by teammates who already believe in him. The talent’s never been the question. It’s always been about where he could thrive. And if the chemistry with Foster clicks the way it’s already starting to, UCLA might just have found their guy, and Nico might’ve found exactly what he needed.