Nico Iamaleava’s Dad’s Role Emerges from Nebraska Camp Amid Cam Newton’s Surprise Matt Rhule News

It was a star-studded show for Nebraska football fans last week as Nebraska loyalists got more than they bargained for at the “Battle of the Boneyard” held at Memorial Stadium. The event pulled top 7-on-7 teams from across the country, showcasing talent and bringing national attention to Lincoln. But what turned heads? Matt Rhule brought in the unexpected crossover of Nico Iamaleava’s dad and former NFL MVP Cam Newton on the field. That’s right. With Nico’s father bringing the heat from his Warren High coaching roots and Newton rolling in with his C1N squad and NFL-hardened edge, the energy on the field hit a whole new gear.

Now, we all know Nico’s father, Nicholaus “Nic” Iamaleava, drew a lot of hate after his involvement in Nico’s $4 million NIL demand moving forward with the Vols. But that just remained a far-fetched dream, and then, unfortunately, he had to transfer to UCLA for a smaller NIL package. And Cam Newton was steadfast in hitting them with a tough reality check. “This is not about money here,” Newton said. “This is a perfect case of good advice saves, bad advice kills. Whoever gave him the advice to sit out killed that kid. Whoever told his father, whoever told him, or gave him the inkling of, ‘We need more money?’ Yeah, you would think it’s about money. This has everything to do with advice.” Cut to now, both are at Nebraska’s camp, facing each other.

That’s right. It wasn’t just about teams going up against each other or recruits making their visit; the “Battle of the Boneyard” was about the presence of two unexpected entities on the field. That’s exactly what Huskers Online Steven Sipple said, “But it was sort of startling—almost—to see Cam Newton out on the field coaching against Nic Iamaleava. We knew Cam Newton was bringing a team. We didn’t know Cam Newton was coming himself, but there he was. 6’5″, 246 pounds—active coach. He’s a very active, animated coach out on the field at Hawks and then out on the field of Memorial Stadium. That’s the kind of thing—you can’t put a price on that. I mean, Nebraska was this sort of hub for an afternoon and a night.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cam Newton’s presence resonated—not only as a former MVP but also as a coach and mentor. Even Tim Verghese highlighted his influence: “To put Cam’s size into perspective, he walked right next to 6’6 Ahmad Hudson, and you could make the argument Cam was a shade taller.” His appearance significantly boosted the “Battle of the Boneyard” as a recruiting tool for Nebraska. But what shocked everyone was Nic Iamaleava’s presence at the game, especially after their brutal Tennessee stint.

AD

Despite this, Nic Iamaleava and his strong Team Toa from California arrived in Lincoln, facing top teams like the Pacific Northwest’s Team FSP. Steven wholeheartedly approved, praising the move as a powerful addition that significantly enhanced the event. “I mean, Nic—Iamaleava, Nico’s dad—was a huge news story recently because of his son’s, you know, his son departing Tennessee in a highly newsworthy move, for all kinds of reasons. But he was good to us.”

Nic’s team, despite their best efforts, lost the championship game to a team featuring 2027 Husker QB commit Trae Taylor. The Chicago native, playing for the Adidas-sponsored Miami Raw 7-on-7 team for the first time, electrified the crowd. Teaming up with 2027 four-star tight end Ahmad Hudson from Ruston, the pair, despite lacking prior experience together, displayed incredible on-field chemistry. Taylor and Hudson dominated Memorial Stadium, leading Team Raw to a decisive 29-12 victory over Nic Iamaleava’s Team Toa.

The real story, however, was a powerful moment between coach and student.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Matt Rhule’s event kicks in past memories

The event wasn’t just about attracting recruits and getting them into the program, but also about bringing in memories. At the event, Newton caught up with Rhule, his former coach, from a brief stint with the Carolina Panthers. Newton famously rejoined the Panthers mid-season in 2021 at Rhule’s request, though the return was challenging. He started five games, losing them all, with 684 passing yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Despite this, their strong bond remained. Rhule frequently praised Newton, saying he “loves Newton,” while Newton publicly supported Rhule, even stating after a 2021 loss, “Coach Rhule is a great coach.”

Both of them share a bond of mutual respect, and time and again, Cam Newton has proved how much he respects Rhule. Remember the Carolina Panthers game against the Buccaneers back in 2021? After Matt Rhule’s team lost with an embarrassing loss of 6-32, the stadium filled with boos and backlashes for him. But Newton didn’t waste a single moment to back his coach. “Coach Rhule is a great coach. I heard the boos, I heard the chants and stuff like that, but last time I checked, Coach Rhule wasn’t out there playing,” he said. That shows the kind of bond they share.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Friday night’s event proved Cam Newton delivered more than star power; he brought renewed energy, inspiration, and an elevated spotlight to Big Red’s future.