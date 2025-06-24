Nico Iamaleava’s Father Accused of ‘Using’ His Son as CFB Legend Takes Stance on UCLA Future

The transfer portal is a getaway for redemption and second chances for most players, but not all come wrapped in clarity. Nico Iamaleava’s move from Tennessee to UCLA was one of them. Nico’s fallout was one of the most uncomfortable NIL stories of the offseason. And now, as the dust settles in Los Angeles, everyone is hoping Iamaleava finally gets his shot. Because for many watching, it’s a shared belief that the kid was dealt the wrong end of the stick.

Iamaleava didn’t leave Knoxville because of poor play or locker room issues. In fact, Tennessee was taking over the gridiron with him at the centre. But everything changed when rumors, and later confirmations, emerged that his father pushed for more NIL money. And as Josh Heupel said, “There’s no one that’s bigger than the Power T.” Tennessee didn’t budge. The result? Nico, once the crown jewel of their recruiting class, was out. And while many focused on the money trail, few talked about the actual player at the center of it all.

On See Ball Get Ball, David Pollack and Brent Rollins were discussing the most exciting players to watch from every Big 10 team. And when it was the Bruins’ turn, Brent said, “Well, that’s easy, Nico. That one’s way too easy.” David added, “I’m cheering for the kid, I really am. I mean, I’m cheering for the kid to do well because I don’t feel like this was his fault. I feel like he kind of got used in this situation and kind of got the bad end of this.” For Pollack, Nico is a young man trying to clean up a mess he didn’t create, but would be the one paying for. “He’s the one who has to go strap on the pads and move across the country now that his dad was trying to make more money,” he added.

He also took a balanced stance on the situation, justifying Nic’s (Nico Iamaleava ’s dad) decision. He said, “His dad was trying to get make more money, and listen, it’s a capitalist society. If you want to go try to make more money, this is also the other side of the coin.” But ultimately, Nico, his present and, most importantly, his future are the ones in the crosshairs of this fallout. “I just feel bad for the kid that he has to go start over because it’s not an easy choice,” he added.

Pollack and Rollins also touched on Iamaleava’s fit at UCLA, calling it a “no-brainer” pick. There’s a belief he could thrive in the Bruins’ system. Especially if they’re often playing from behind and asking him to air it out. “We saw a lot with Nico,” Pollack said. “He showed us late in the season he was tough. He took hits, um, he got, he got dinged several times, man.” He scored 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions last season. That grit, with the talent and experience he already possesses, makes him one of the more intriguing breakout candidates in the Big Ten.

If all goes well in Westwood, Nico’s story will be for the redemption books. For now, though, the attention shifts to how Nico embeds himself into the new system and deals with the looming pressure and the eyeballs he gets. Not to forget that all of this will be affecting his pro football future. He’d try his hardest to make people forget the stained past with some impressive performances. And if you ask Pollack his thoughts, he has already given his verdict: “I’m very curious to see how all of this goes down.” Because for all the drama surrounding Nico’s exit, his response on the field will be what ultimately rewrites the narrative.

UCLA’s Next Chapter at Quarterback Could Begin Soon

Even as all eyes remain on Nico Iamaleava’s 2025 season, UCLA is laying plans beyond him. Four-star quarterback Oscar Rios, still weighing his decision between UCLA and Arizona, has already emerged as the leading heir apparent in Westwood. Though he hasn’t signed yet, the chatter is building. UCLA wants him as the next in line under center. The Bruins are future-proofing themselves with outstanding talent.

Rios, fresh off a standout 2026 class profile, has the kind of arm talent and football IQ that fits Foster’s system. Should he choose UCLA, he’d arrive knowing the coaches’ expectations and how he might eventually carry the torch from Iamaleava. That clarity, even before signing, gives the Bruins an edge in stability. It’s a smart move: identifying a local talent early keeps focus sharper during the recruiting grind and builds momentum around continuity.

Meanwhile, Iamaleava continues navigating his challenges in Westwood. With ongoing questions about NIL negotiations and outside distractions, UCLA needs calm. Rios’ decision, once finalized, could anchor a smoother transition. It can shift the narrative away from noise and toward a plan with purpose. Until then, the Bruins sit in wait, hopeful he chooses to stay home and continue the legacy.