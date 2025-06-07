Nico Iamaleava’s $900k Sacrifice Clarified as UCLA Locker Room’s Stance on DeShaun Foster Confirmed

College football’s obsession with money overshadows the game itself, a fact highlighted by UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s situation. And that didn’t turn out well for him, as his reported $4 million demand wasn’t just brushed aside; it wasn’t even given the time of day, leading Tennessee to hand the reins to Joey Aguilar. But let’s not forget it’s the same guy who led the Vols to their first playoff appearance, boasting a 10-3 record, including a dominant 35-0 victory over Iowa. Yet all anyone seems to remember is his push for a bigger check. But isn’t that just human? Wanting to be paid your worth. Perhaps a fresh start at UCLA will finally bring Iamaleava the recognition he deserves, proving that the long road pays off.

Nico Iamaleava was already making a significant amount of money at Tennessee through NIL deals, reportedly around $2.4 million. But when he pushed for a bigger slice of the pie, things took a weird turn. But instead of the raise, he had to accept UCLA’s $1.5 million NIL cap, which meant a $900,000 reduction in his salary. Still, it wasn’t all for nothing. As Nico is a real deal for UCLA’s offense, and David Woods is already hyping their smart move to get Nico into the team, on The Cover 3 Podcast. But why?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sure, Joey Aguilar has better stats than Nico Iamaleava had last season. On one side, Nico threw for 2,616 yards with 19 TDs, and Joey threw for 3,003 yards with 23 TDs, but what really set them apart is their accuracy, and Nico is surely better in that with just 5 picks and a completion rate of 63.8%, whereas Joey has 14 picks with a poor completion rate of 55.9%. And that inconsistency showed up in spring practice too, as Woods highlights: “You know, we watched Joey for one practice really because we had four open practices this spring where we could really dive in and watch quite a bit, and I saw him for one practice, and it was pretty rough. And so we’re walking away from that one, and I’m sure the coaching staff was walking away from maybe that first couple of weeks of practice and saying, ‘We don’t necessarily have our answer at quarterback right now.'”

So, there’s a reason why UCLA went 5-7 last season and the Vols were running in the playoffs. It’s Nico Iamaleava, yes, he’s the reason. “When there was the news about Nico, and you know, maybe there’s a sundering with Tennessee, I think that was an obvious opportunity for UCLA to jump in and try to get the hometown kid back. For UCLA, it’s a game changer, [as] the talent at the quarterback was not particularly good,” Woods said.

After Joey Aguilar’s exit, the quarterback situation at the Bruins looked shaky. “Robert McDaniel, a freshman who has since transferred out, is pretty talented, but there wasn’t a ton in this cupboard, so adding Nico, you’re adding the obvious starter for next year,” Woods said. So, in between an inconsistent QB and a QB yet to make a big splash, Nico Iamaleava seems like a perfect choice.

Now, it’s not like Nico Iamaleava did not have his share of ups and downs. Consider the Oklahoma game: 13 of 21 for 194 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, but two costly fumbles. While the stats seem decent, the context matters. Both fumbles stemmed from poor pass protection; one was a blindside sack, the other a collapsing pocket forcing him to scramble.

But it’d be unfair to pin all that on him when the offensive line folds like a cheap lawn chair. Still, fortune favored the Vols, as the defense miraculously recovered both fumbles immediately, rescuing Iamaleava. Sure, he didn’t dazzle, but he remained calm, played smartly, and secured the win. That’s exactly what UCLA needs right now. “He wasn’t good on the deep ball or wasn’t good at this and that, and it’s like you don’t know exactly what UCLA was working with, but take all of that; he’s still going to be an upgrade over what they were planning on throwing out there this year,” Woods said. So, with a promising QB, will UCLA bounce back this year?

Can DeShaun Foster’s team make a splash this year?

DeShaun Foster’s February arrival at UCLA promised a challenging transition, yet he quickly proved himself. Stepping into Chip Kelly’s shoes, Foster’s NFL experience and direct approach resonated with the eager, young team. However, the season took an unexpected turn. UCLA’s 2024 campaign became a major disappointment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite high hopes, self-inflicted wounds hampered their progress. A staggering 46 penalties in just five games surrendered yardage and momentum, notably in their 31-19 loss to Washington. The offensive line’s struggles made every drive an uphill battle, significantly impacting their performance.

With Foster’s growing pains came a flood of criticism. Even David Woods admitted the initial struggles and Foster’s poor choices. “I think they’ve—that’s the thing I’ll say about DeShaun is that, you know, was he an experienced head coach? Definitely not. And were there some flubs early in the season, like, throw away the media day thing? But, like, were there some fourth-down decisions you’re just, like, yeah, you’re just sitting there, like, what’s going on here? These are rookie mistakes, and the thing I’ll say about him is he learned from a lot of that stuff,” he said.

The Bruins’ momentum gradually built as they found their rhythm. Early struggles revealed a team searching for itself, but a hard-fought 20-17 victory over Iowa marked a turning point. This win showed a team awakening from a sluggish start. Foster’s coaching changes and the players’ tenacity gave fans renewed hope. Looking ahead to 2025, UCLA faces a brutally difficult schedule. They open against Utah, then battle Penn State and Ohio State before a season-ending clash with USC. It’s a challenging path, and UCLA understands the need for an immediate strong start.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To change the story, the Bruins must win early games. Their non-conference games will determine the team’s trajectory. A strong start could give them the momentum to overcome Big Ten challenges and silence critics. With lessons learned and a new QB, Foster and his team now aim to write a different story.