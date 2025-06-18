Nico Iamaleava’s Potential Successor Turns Heads With Major Announcement on Tuesday

With every passing day, the 2026 recruiting cycle nears its final stretch, and a few big names are still capable of shaking things up—one quarterback just did. With programs hustling to land their future QB1, the spotlight has shifted again. Not long ago, Nico Iamaleava stirred the pot by ditching Josh Heupel and the Vols over NIL frustrations, flipping to DeShaun Foster instead. Now, Foster’s crew is pushing hard to get another quarterback, and the internet is going wild.



The quarterback in question is Oscar Rios. Hailing from California, the 4-star quarterback was ranked 10th in his position in the ‘26 class. With 5909 passing yards and a 65.2% completion rate in his high school career, the numbers justify his rank. Furthermore, being one of the most sought-after QBs, Oscar received offers from 19 schools across the country.

After being heavily recruited by Oklahoma State and Kentucky, Rios has narrowed his choices to two schools. Schools in contention? UCLA and Arizona. He recently completed official visits to both universities earlier this month, including a stop in Tucson last Friday.

For Arizona, Oscar Rios could be a total game-changer. With the Wildcats sitting at 70th in the 2026 recruiting rankings (according to On3) and no quarterback commitment yet on the board, the Brent Brennan-led program needs a spark, and Rios fits the bill. Landing a 4-star QB would not only fill a glaring gap on the depth chart but also instantly elevate Arizona’s class profile. More importantly, it would send a strong message: Arizona is looking to build around a face of the future.

At UCLA, the stakes are different but just as high. Currently ranked 17th in the nation, the Bruins are in striking distance of cracking the Top 10. Oscar Rios could be the piece that takes them there. Also, bringing in Rios, widely seen as the heir to Nico Iamaleava, would solidify UCLA’s quarterback succession plan. Cracking the top 10 is not the priority. Ensuring continuity with top talent is.

June 27 could tilt the recruiting landscape out West. Whether he chooses Tucson or Westwood, Rios has the tools to change the narrative. For Arizona, he’d be the crown jewel of a rebuilding class. For UCLA, the next man up in a quarterback pipeline they’re working hard to keep elite. One commitment. Two very different trajectories. And a fan base on both sides, hoping their program is the one to land him.

Fans eye Oscar Rios as UCLA’s future quarterback

Within minutes of the news breaking, fans flooded the internet, most of them pointing towards his home. “Come take over for Nico after this year, my boy,” one UCLA supporter wrote.

UCLA’s quarterback spot has been busy lately. They landed Madden Iamaleava, a top quarterback from the 2025 class, who joins his brother, Nico. This happened after their former quarterback, Joey Aguilar, left for Tennessee. With all these changes, adding Rios would bring a lot of stability and help set up DeShaun Foster’s team for the future.

The Bruins fans already see Oscar Rios as Nico’s successor, and that was made abundantly clear by how they reacted. A fan added, “Blue and gold is your color.” And another doubled down with, ”UCLA 💙💛.” The comment section was drawing in blue and golden hearts with bear emojis.

A fan believing in the top quarterback chimed in and said, ”Rios will do great where ever he goes!” But the UCLA energy could not be suppressed. Speculations turned into belief as a fan said, “he def finna go to ucla.”

Westwood remained the favorite among fans. “just slide to Westwood it’s the move!!!,” a fan added. The decision day is 27th June, and as it draws closer, the future of one program among the two becomes brighter. But whatever the move might be, one thing is certain: Oscar Rios’ commitment will send ripples through the recruiting landscape. Whether he heads to UCLA to follow in Nico’s footsteps or writes a new chapter in the desert, fans are ready. And judging by the energy online, some already believe the future is theirs.