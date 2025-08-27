9 College Football Games in Jeopardy as Dave Portnoy’s FOX in More Controversy After Ohio State Ban

For college football fans, the wait is almost over. After more than eight months of anticipation, the subscriptions are set, and only a few days remain until the season kicks off. But just as the countdown nears its end, college football fans are bracing for a nightmare scenario. And this would potentially trickle down to 9.4 million fans of college football.

Currently, if one wanted to watch college football games, they would have a plethora of options, ranging from streaming and cable. For context, Hulu+ Live TV offers a three-day free trial and then an $82.99 subscription containing ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN, ACC Network, Big 10 Network, and SEC Network’s coverage, offering a comprehensive plan. There are other platforms too, like FuboTV, available at $54.99 for the first month. However, now, one such streaming giant is at a standstill with FOX.

According to a recent report by ON3, YouTube TV and Fox are currently “locked in a carriage” dispute. That would mean YouTube TV subscribers would lose access to 9 Marquee games of the season. Moreover, the time has almost run out, too. “The parties have until 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday to reach a deal. If YouTube TV and Fox do not reach an agreement, YouTube TV subscribers will lose access to Fox, FS1, and Big Ten Network,” reported ON3’s Pete Nakos. So, can a deal be reached?

YouTube TV has accused FOX Sports of “asking payments that are far higher” than what other streaming services give. Even so, the streaming giant has pinpointed urgency to reach an agreement with FOX. “Our priority is to reach a deal that reflects the value of their content and is fair for both sides without passing on additional costs to our subscribers.” If a deal isn’t reached, YouTube TV’s 9.4 million subscribers will receive $10 credit for lost access to FOX channels. But what games are folks set to lose exactly?

If a deal can’t be reached between FOX and YouTube TV, the YouTube TV users won’t be able to watch the Ohio State vs Texas game in Columbus that will air on FOX, and other games like Auburn vs Baylor on Friday. Other games that are expected to be disrupted are Buffalo vs Minnesota on Thursday, Western Michigan vs Michigan State on Friday, Central Michigan vs San Jose State on Friday, Old Dominion vs Indiana on Saturday, South Dakota vs Iowa State on Saturday, Albany vs Iowa on Saturday, Georgia Southern vs Fresno State, and lastly, the Utah vs UCLA clash on Saturday.

Is Dave Portnoy landing FOX Sports in uncharted waters?

Recently, FOX Sports teamed up with diehard Michigan supporter Dave Portnoy’s Barstool Sports. The collaboration meant that FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff will feature personalities like Dan Watz and Portnoy himself. But quite recently, Portnoy was expected to make an appearance at the OSU vs Texas opening game, broadcast by FOX. The program denied entry to Portnoy for his tough stance against Ohio State and support for Michigan. All of this has erupted in a controversy for FOX.

The Ohio State University denied banning Portnoy and dismissed such reports on Tuesday. However, this is in contravention to other new outlets’ reporting, like Front Office Sports, which have reported extensively about Portnoy getting banned. Now, after OSU’s statement, all eyes have shifted towards FOX, with the university claiming the “restriction” is a decision of FOX Sports itself. As for Portnoy, he has come out with a statement.

“I want Michigan vs Ohio to mean something again. And I love the people of Columbus, outside the football team they root for. Good, clean hardworking people. So, I am going to give Buckeye Nation free advice. Stop pointing the finger. Look in the mirror. Get better. Get tougher,” said Portnoy, appearing in a recent video through his X account. All in all, the Portnoy controversy could well be a marketing ploy from FOX, which has already seen promising numbers for their pregame show. However, the YouTube TV deal happens to be soon and fast; otherwise, millions of fans will have to rush and spend extra money out of their pockets.