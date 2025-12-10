$9M Jim Knowles to Leave PSU for SEC After Matt Campbell’s Latest Move – Report

Penn State’s new head coach, Matt Campbell, has been making significant moves to rebuild the roster. It starts with the arrival of his old school buddy, Jon Heacock. This puts Jim Knowles in not retained in the coaching staff, turning into a blessing for the Tennessee Volunteers.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Penn State’s new head coach, Matt Campbell, is expected to bring Jon Heacock from Iowa State to take over the Defensive Coordinator role, letting go of Jim Knowles from his existing role. Knowles, after a lone year with the Nittany Lions, is likely to hit the market in search of his next home. With Tennessee actively looking for its DC, it could be his likely destination.