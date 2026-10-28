9000-YD Ex-SEC QB Left Unemployed at 25, Years After Humbling Nick Saban as Sophomore

College football moves fast, but life after it can move even faster. One minute, you’re a campus legend who pulled off one of the biggest upsets in sports history. Five years later, you’re telling the internet that you’re unemployed. That’s the reality former quarterback Zach Calzada recently shared in a candid social media update.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Calzada posted a video on Instagram titled “25 & Unemployed,” offering fans a glimpse into his daily routine without a professional football contract. His mornings start early with mobility exercises, followed by breakfast, some personal time, and walking his dog. He eventually heads to the gym, maintaining the training habits he developed throughout his football career.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a striking contrast to October 9, 2021, when Calzada led Texas A&M against Nick Saban’s No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. The sophomore quarterback delivered the performance of his career, throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns while overcoming a fourth-quarter injury to secure a stunning 41-38 upset.

But Calzada struggled to maintain that momentum. After leaving Texas A&M, he transferred to Auburn, where a shoulder injury sidelined him for the entire 2022 season. He later moved to FCS program Incarnate Word before returning to the SEC for his final college season at Kentucky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Across those programs, the 6-foot-4 quarterback accumulated 8,945 passing yards, 73 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions in 34 career starts.

However, his time at Kentucky took a controversial turn. After losing his starting job to Cutter Boley, Calzada faced criticism from frustrated Wildcats fans. He responded to one critic, identified as Garrett, by privately sending a video displaying stacks of $100 bills while repeatedly telling him to “go get you some money.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip surfaced online, sparking backlash against a quarterback who had reportedly received $1.25 million from Kentucky for the 2025 season. On November 7, 2025, Calzada publicly apologized, acknowledging that he had let his emotions get the better of him.

“I take full responsibility for the video I sent to someone on social media,” he wrote, admitting that his actions did not reflect the gratitude he owed Kentucky’s football program.

ADVERTISEMENT

His on-field struggles were just as significant. Calzada appeared in three games for the Wildcats, completing 28 of 58 passes for 238 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. His season was also disrupted by a throwing-shoulder injury suffered during Kentucky’s September 6 loss to Ole Miss.

Calzada went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft but continued pursuing professional opportunities. He signed with the Ottawa Redblacks of the CFL on April 28, only to be released on May 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

His next stop was the San Antonio Gunslingers of the Indoor Football League, where he briefly found success. Calzada earned Offensive Player of the Week honors after accounting for eight touchdowns in a single game.

Calzada’s Frankfurt Story!

Calzada eventually took his career overseas, signing with Frankfurt Galaxy on July 26, 2026. The European club brought him in to strengthen its offense during the closing stretch of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made his debut against Nordic Storm on August 2, but Frankfurt suffered a 47-9 defeat. Despite that setback, Galaxy reached the playoffs and faced the Munich Ravens in the semifinals.

The matchup took an ugly turn on August 15. With roughly six minutes remaining, Calzada became involved in an altercation with Munich defender Wael Nasri, reportedly pulling off his opponent’s helmet. The incident sparked a larger confrontation involving players from both teams, leading officials to disqualify him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frankfurt lost 52-33, ending its playoff run. However, Calzada’s troubles didn’t end there.

On October 16, the European Football Alliance handed him a six-game suspension. The punishment will take effect if he registers with an EFA team again, meaning it won’t automatically expire during the offseason.

Now, Calzada’s next football destination remains uncertain. Five years after stunning Alabama, the quarterback who once commanded national attention is navigating life without a team, a sharp reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in professional sports.