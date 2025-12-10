$9M Ex-LSU HC Breaks Silence on Lane Kiffin’s Alleged Plan to Bring Him Back as a Staffer

Essentials Inside The Story Lane Kiffin could bring in an old mentor

Kiffin's bond with a former LSU coach

Both coaches could reunite to raise the bar

The Lane Kiffin era at LSU began with a staff overhaul. He brought Ole Miss people while retaining a few at LSU. The new head coach was also rumored to bring back one of his known associates to LSU, like Ed Orgeron. Joining Lane Kiffin at LSU would’ve added another twist to this dramatic saga, without a doubt. However, things didn’t go as planned for Kiffin.

Moreover, Orgeron has been listed on numerous job boards in the coaching carousel this season. When Brian Kelly left LSU, he was also a name on the list. By then, Orgeron had already confirmed he wanted to come back to college football coaching.

Though the job eventually became Lane Kiffin’s, it wouldn’t have been a surprise if Kiffin had asked his former colleague to join him at Baton Rouge. But Coach O refused.

“He called last year,” Orgeron said in a December 9 episode of Bussin’ With The Boys. “He had called and said he was going to get a job, and he wanted to know if I wanted to go. I said, ‘You know what? I’m not ready to do that and I got three boys coaching right now.’ And I was still in the process of getting them going on a solid foundation.

He never called me and said, ‘You want to come?’ I never called him and said, ‘I want to go.’”

The two worked together at Tennessee and USC, and both have worked as assistants with each other. Kiffin registered a good season with Orgeron as defensive coordinator at USC in 2011. They also dominated recruiting in the region, with Coach O being the recruiting coordinator.

The duo reuniting at LSU could have created something promising for the program. Orgeron would bring his experience as a Natty-winning head coach and would also be a great recruiter for the program.

Not a lot is known about what Orgeron has been doing since he was fired from LSU.

Interestingly, Orgeron had asked Kiffin to join him when the former accepted the head coach role at Ole Miss in 2005. The latter was then USC’s pass game coordinator and refused his offer. Kiffin would succeed Orgeron at Ole Miss 14 years later.

He still sees Coach O as someone he can rely on. However, he knows that the Orgeron era is a very prominent one in LSU history. He shared a funny story about taking on the HC role under his predecessor’s shadow.

“We were going by Tiger Stadium, and I called one person—I called Ed Orgeron. And I said, ‘Hey, man. All I can do—this place just makes me want to talk like you right now.’ I did!

“I rolled down the window, and I yelled, ‘Geaux Tigers!’ to the fans. So then, I called Ed, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on, man, but I’m feeling you right now.’”

This makes it pretty evident that Lane Kiffin would have really liked to have Orgeron by his side. Though Coach O is still hoping to get a call from one of the many jobs he’s interested in, he would have really liked a spot on the Tigers staff.

Ed Orgeron is still open to working with Lane Kiffin at LSU

Ed Orgeron would have likely gotten a defensive role in Lane Kiffin’s staff. The cards were even falling into place for that to happen. DC Blake Baker emerged as a top candidate for the Tulane job, which Jon Sumrall vacated. But Kiffin managed to keep him on, reducing the chances for Orgeron to join him.

But he’d still be open to the phone call from his former colleague.

“I’d definitely consider it if he asks me,” Orgeron told 1010XL radio in Jacksonville. “We haven’t talked about it yet. I believe there will be a chance to go there. I hope there will be.”

The staff seems to be taking on its full shape now, and it doesn’t look like Ed Orgeron is getting a spot anytime soon. But now that his sons are busy in their own careers, and Orgeron is making himself available for a coaching role, will Lane Kiffin reconsider in the future?

Orgeron has spent seven years with the program and can surely make a significant difference with that experience. Now, the ball is in Kiffin’s court to make that call.