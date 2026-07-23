19-YO Alabama WR Announces Secret Marriage at SEC Media Days; Gets Advice From Nick Saban

It is no longer a rumor, and wedding bells have rung for an Alabama WR. Ryan Coleman-Williams, who changed his name and the jersey number during the off-season, got married last month. However, he kept the news secret until his appearance at SEC Media Days.

“So I got engaged, and then I actually got married in a courthouse,” Coleman-Williams told the SEC Network. “(We did it on) Juneteenth. And it’s been awesome because this summer, I’ve just been able to just focus on ball because I got my girl in my corner.”

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Coleman-William tied the knot with his fiancée, Alexis Hill, on June 19. The couple has received significant media attention in college football, transitioning from a private dating timeline to a dynamic engagement.

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who was on the panel with Coleman-Williams, also shared a little anecdote for the newlyweds. “After 54 years, we have coffee cups, and mine says Mr. Right. Hers says Mrs never wrong, so she’s never wrong. That’s all I’m telling you,” Saban told the Tide wide receiver.

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The public got the first whiff of the relationship between Coleman-Williams and Hill back in July 2025. Hill, a social media content creator, often appeared on the sidelines of many Alabama Crimson Tide games, wearing the wide receiver’s jersey.

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It caught the public’s eye after Coleman-Williams made headlines in November 2025, just before the highly anticipated LSU game. As a pregame gesture, he surprised Hill with an arrangement of roses. This gesture indicated the wide receiver’s seriousness about his relationship.

On February 14, 2026, Coleman-Williams officially proposed marriage. Hill shared pictures on social media wearing a diamond ring, with the caption “My forever valentine,” confirming their engagement to the public. The wide receiver arranged a proper old-school ring-in-pocket, one-knee sunset proposal for his girlfriend. He planned the whole thing at Manderson Landing in Tuscaloosa with both families secretly waiting there.

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Ryan Coleman-Williams is entering the 2026 season rejuvenated

Coleman-Williams took the college football world by storm during his freshman season. He was included in similar conversations to Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith. While the latter continued his performances during the 2025 season, the Alabama wide receiver experienced a sophomore slump.

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Coleman-Williams’ overall production dropped, as he only recorded 689 yards on 49 receptions. There were games last season when Ty Simpson didn’t even target the wide receiver. The drops also didn’t help his overall production. On his part, Coleman-Williams knows what he needs to do to return to his best next season.

“I mean, honestly, for me, I’ve just been focusing on getting ready for fall camp,” Williams said when asked if he is planning to enter the 2027 draft. “If I’m being just honest about it. But I get my degree this December, and that’s super exciting for me. So, really, just focusing in on this season and getting my degree. After that, as you said, there will be decisions to be made. But I’m just excited for right now.”

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With fall practice right around the corner, he successfully packed on 12 pounds of lean muscle, jumping from a slender 170 pounds up to a sturdier 182 pounds. Let’s see what the future season holds for the transformed wide receiver.