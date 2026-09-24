19-YO College Football Star Killed In Tragic Accident That Has Also Left Two Teammates Injured

A promising College of San Mateo football player lost his life in a car crash early Sunday morning, leaving his family, teammates, and the Bay Area community mourning the 19-year-old defensive back.

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According to the New York Post, Ja’Marion Grace, known as “Pop” to his friends and teammates, was a passenger in a car that crashed on Highway 101 near the Yerba Buena Road exit in San Jose. Two other College of San Mateo student-athletes were also in the vehicle and were injured, with one remaining hospitalized with serious injuries and the other recovering at home, according to CSM President Jennifer Taylor.

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The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:06 a.m. Sunday. A 2013 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Grace was found outside the car (ejected) before passing away due to injuries.

The driver, a 19-year-old from San Mateo, was taken to a hospital with major injuries. CHP has not said whether drugs or alcohol were involved, and authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

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For Grace’s family, the tragedy came only hours after what had been an ordinary conversation with their son.

His mother, Ashley Grant, said she spoke with Grace on Saturday night. He told his family he was going out, prompting them to remind him to be careful. Later, he texted his mother and asked for some money. Grant sent it to him, and Grace replied with a thank-you message and hearts.

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That was the last time she heard from him.

Grant later woke up to a series of calls and messages before she and Grace’s father contacted the coroner, whom they described as their son to identify.

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“He was a young man trying to find his way, but he was determined. He was dedicated, and he had so much life ahead of him,” Grant told KRON4.

Grace had just started his freshman season at College of San Mateo. The defensive back had already made his mark on the Bulldogs, recording a tackle in the team’s Sept. 12 win over Butte.

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CSM entered the week with a 3-1 record after beating Modesto Junior College 45-16 on Saturday night. Just hours later, the team was dealing with a loss unrelated to football.

Grace’s teammates remember him as more than a football player

The College of San Mateo football program paid tribute to Grace after learning of his passing, describing the freshman as someone whose personality went far beyond what he brought to the field.

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“Pop wasn’t just a teammate — he was a brother. He lit up every room he walked into with his infectious energy and smile,” the team said.

Teammates recalled his infectious personality: dancing in the locker room, cracking jokes during meetings. The Bulldogs made it clear he poured everything he had into the people around him.

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CSM President Jennifer Taylor met with members of the football program Monday morning and said she was encouraged by the support players and coaches were showing each other.

“Support from the college and from one another will be especially important in the days ahead,” Taylor said.

Grace’s family gathered for a memorial in Vacaville on Tuesday. He grew up in Vallejo before moving to Fairfield for high school, where he played football at Vanden High School. A photo from his June 2025 graduation showed Grace celebrating in his cap and gown.

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His mother remembered him as someone who naturally connected with people.

“He knew how to keep a smile on people’s faces. People just gravitated towards him. Kids love him,” Grant said.

His grandmother, Felicia Brown, also spoke about the impact Grace had on the family.

“That was our baby, and we loved him,” Brown said.

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The family has also received support from the football community. A GoFundMe campaign was created to help cover Grace’s funeral expenses.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, who played at College of San Mateo in 2017, also donated $1,000 to the fundraiser.

Grace’s college football career was only beginning; his passing has left CSM dealing with the huge loss of a young boy with potential, while his friends and family will remember the young man they called Pop and support one another after a sudden loss.