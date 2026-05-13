No.3 OT in The Country Commits to Notre Dame Over Miami and Texas A&M

Notre Dame has landed another big name for its future offensive line. Five-star 2027 prospect Oluwasemilore Olubobola picked the Fighting Irish over Miami and Texas A&M on May 12. For him, the decision was not just about fame. It was about trust, culture, and long-term growth.

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“Five-Star OT Oluwasemilore Olubobola has committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @Rival. The No. 3 OT in the 2027 class chose the Fighting Irish over Miami and Texas A&M,” reporter Hayes Fawcett wrote on X, as Olubobola saying, “Go Irish.”

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Miami and Texas A&M brought flashy pitches and the promise of warm weather. That is a tempting picture for any teenager. But Notre Dame offered a heavier promise. They build young blockers into NFL draft picks. For this New Jersey native, a proven professional pipeline simply beat out immediate hype.

Olubobola ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 1 overall player in the State of New Jersey by the 247sports composite. There was a fierce competition for the OT; Miami, Texas A&M, and LSU were the finalists, followed by Penn State and Nebraska. The New Jersey native possesses prototypical NFL size and is a versatile lineman, and has the caliber to act as the anchor of the Fighting Irish O-line.

“The strong culture they have. You know, Coach Freeman is a great coach. I believe in him a lot. Coach Rudolph is a great offensive line coach, and I just

When asked during his commitment why he chose the Irish, he delivered a simple yet powerful answer that reflected his confidence in the program and his future with the team.believe they can make me the best athlete I could be,” he expressed during the commitment ceremony.

The St. Peter’s Prep saw quite a season from Olubobola as he ended his junior year by helping his team record 8-3. He also earned selection to the 2026

Under Armour All-America Game

, further cementing his status as one of the nation’s top prospects.

Olubobola holds a lot of potential to portray dominance in the trenches.

While Miami and Texas had quite the momentum during the early stage, Marcus Freeman swooped in at the end. Olubobola visited Notre Dame twice, once during their spring game, and was in complete awe.

“They have a strong culture and coaching staff,” Olubobola said. “They check all the boxes for me. The head coach is a leader of men, the position coach is able to develop offensive linemen to be the best they can be, and the strength program is legitimate.”

Notre Dame on a hot recruiting trail

Since Marcus Freeman entered Notre Dame, the trajectory of the Fighting Irish has changed drastically. Freeman singly handedly managed to take Notre Dame on the best recruitment class of 2026 board and is on the right track to achieving the same outcome next year. Marcus Freeman has recruited more than just Olubobola from the Class of 2027, as the program continues to strengthen its offensive tackle pipeline.

Another name in the roster is James Halter. The 4-star commit from Central Catholic High School decided to walk in his father’s footsteps. James Halter is the son of an Irish alum, Jordan Halter, and fits the mold of being a strong lineman. 247 Sports ranked him as the No. 122 overall prospect in the Class of 2027.

Then there’s edge rusher Abraham Sesay from Downingtown East High School in Pennsylvania. Even though Marcus Freeman already has talented edge players, like Aidan O’Neil from Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey, the team does need major backing, and Sesay can be the one adding to it.

Another highly anticipated target of Notre Dame Fighting Irish football, 5-star recruit David Folorunsho, will announce his decision on May 15 as all eyes remain fixed on the program’s next big recruiting move. The defensive linemen have taken two visits to Notre Dame in April. As the nation’s No. 2 DL prospect, he is expected to attract an intense recruiting battle from several powerhouse programs, with Miami Hurricanes football once again emerging as one of the strongest contenders in the race for his commitment.