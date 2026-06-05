“No-Brainer”: NIL Accusations Against Nick Saban Make Ex-Alabama Athlete Set the Record Straight

Nick Saban’s testimony before the Senate committee to support the Cruz-Cantwell bill was supposed to increase momentum for the proposed reforms. However, it landed the former Alabama head coach in trouble, with people calling him out for going after players’ earnings. Some even pointed out the ‘paying guys under the table’ system that was prevalent before NIL. For former Alabama LB Christian Miller, the idea of Saban paying recruits makes no sense when high school prospects were dying to be in Tuscaloosa.

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“People really believe Coach Saban had to throw money around to get top recruits,” said Miller during his appearance on The Miller’s Edge, referring to how Saban recruited in his time. “Being developed by the best, competing for a national championship every year, and all the NFL draft picks were the selling points. The dynasty spoke for itself. Was a no-brainer once I got my offer.”

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Miller joined Alabama in 2014 as a 4-star from Spring Valley High School. He helped the Tide capture the 2017 title despite a torn biceps injury. The LB was one among many elite recruits who got attracted to Alabama due to the success of the program.

Over his 17 years in Tuscaloosa, Saban produced nine No. 1-ranked recruiting classes. His Crimson Tide never dropped outside the top five. And whatever the naysayers may say, it wasn’t down to money. Saban’s ruthless approach included an army of off-field analysts and recruiting coordinators.

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But most importantly, convincing prospects becomes easier when you’re a winning machine, and you send players to the NFL. Alabama was doing both. Under Saban, the Crimson Tide produced 49 first-round NFL Draft picks. But all this gets lost when his critics attack for taking issue with the status quo of the game.

“The Clown Prince Nick Saban was at it again. Talking about how NIL’s the death of college sports. Because he’s claiming that if you don’t spend up to $20 million a year in your football program, you can’t compete,” said Craig Carton, a prominent radio show host.

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“It’s always funny to me when the guys who are against the legal spending on talent did it illegally for so many years, are now bemoaning the fact that every team has the ability. Nick Saban is still of that era of successful, well-known coaches, whether it be football or basketball, who got away with bloody murder by paying guys under the table when it was not legal to do it.”

Saban was deemed a hypocrite for calling NIL an unsustainable “arms race.” Some critics even highlighted the irony of a coach who made over $100M trying to pull the ladder up on athletes. However, Nick Saban isn’t against players earning; he even supports real NIL. His concern is that the combination of donor collectives and the portal created an unregulated “free agency.”

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“Student athletes should be able to profit from their own name, image, and likeness. I have said many times that student-athletes should be compensated for NIL,” said Saban. “But that is not the same thing as turning NIL into a pay-for-play system. It is not the same thing as using collectives and outside entities to create a bidding war for recruits and transfers.”

The Cruz-Canwell bill will help address this NIL issue, as well as issues regarding players’ eligibility, recruiting, and transfers. While the former Alabama head coach pointed out tampering issues under the current NIL model, Saban also disclosed Alabama’s collective funding jump: from $2.7M to $24M. In the current era, programs spend $40M in roster building. Without proper regulation, this rising money can have a destructive outcome.

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Nick Saban’s stance on NIL

In 2022, Texas A&M landed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class. Following that, Saban claimed that the Aggies “bought every player on their team” using donor-backed NIL collectives. That triggered then-head coach Jimbo Fisher and sparked a nationwide controversy.

“The narcissist in him doesn’t allow those things to happen — it’s ridiculous — when he’s not on top. And the parity in college football he’s been talking about?” said Fisher. “Go talk to coaches who have coached for him. You’ll find out all the parity. Go dig into wherever he’s been.”

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Saban later admitted his mistake of singling out specific schools, but that controversy didn’t stop the former Alabama head coach from speaking the truth. “We have nothing to control tampering. You know, Clemson had a player that was on campus for a whole week, and they (Ole Miss) came and got him off the campus and took him someplace else,” said Saban during the June 3 hearing for the Protect College Sports Act.

The former Alabama head coach also pointed out the portal issue. However, at the end, he requested Congress to bring order, stating, “Congress does not need to micromanage college athletics. Congress does need to fix the mess in the courts and create a national framework so the people inside college sports can enforce fair rules.”