“No Chance”: Alabama To Take Unexpected Decision on Kalen DeBoer’s $87.5M Future If He Loses 4 Games

Nobody gets much time at Alabama. Kalen DeBoer knew that from day one. Replace Nick Saban, lose a few games, and people start asking if you’re the wrong guy. Now a wild question hangs over Tuscaloosa. If the Crimson Tide finishes with four losses this season, Alabama will make the unexpected decision to keep him on the sideline anyway.

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Furious fans think four losses should end Kalen DeBoer’s run on the spot. But school leaders have a very different plan, believing that talk is getting way ahead of reality. Josh Pate falls into that second group. During a Barstool Sports discussion, he pushed back on the idea that an 8-4 season automatically means Alabama has to fire its head coach. That’s where host Brandon Walker disagreed.

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“If they go 8-4 this year, you’re not going to have to worry about ranking them in your top SEC coaches next year. He won’t be an SEC coach,” he said and added. “You’re saying if Kalen DeBoer goes 8-4, there’s no chance Alabama moves on?”

“They’re not moving him,” Josh Pate remained firm. “You know how insane that is? Their win total is 8-1⁄2.” In sports betting, oddsmakers set that benchmark expecting Alabama to win eight or nine games. Falling right on expectations is not a fireable offense. To Pate, expecting anything more in a tough rebuilding year was pure fantasy.

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Brandon Walker wasn’t buying it and questioned if the state of Alabama cares about win totals. When Josh Pate said that’s “irrelevant to reality,” he doubled down that Alabama operates by a completely different standard.

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“Alabama is a different world when it comes to football than everywhere else,” Walker further argued. “You can’t take over for Saban and go 8-4 in year three. You just can’t do it. Alabama will burn. You can sit and look at something logically, and then the passions of college football will sweep down, take that logic, and just throw it to the side.”

That exchange captures where Alabama sits heading into the season, completely torn between logic and deep emotion. The pressure Walker highlights is real. Kalen DeBoer holds a 20-8 record through two years in Tuscaloosa, but in Tide country, those eight losses feel much heavier than the 20 wins.

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Last season ended with an ugly playoff exit against Indiana, where Alabama failed to score an offensive touchdown. The Tide also averaged just 104 rushing yards a game and 3.4 yards a carry, ranking 125th in the FBS. That’s why so many people can actually picture an 8-4 season.

But Josh Pate’s point is different. Angry fans can call for change all they want. That doesn’t mean Alabama is ready to fire Kalen DeBoer. Alabama locked DeBoer into a seven-year, $87.5 million extension through 2033. Under his contract, if the university fires him without legal cause, simply over poor game results, they must pay him a massive 90 percent of his remaining contract with no financial relief.

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A complete collapse at 6-6 or 7-5 would force school executives into panic mode. But at 8-4, Alabama faces a stark reality. Writing a record check just to appease angry fans would drain millions needed to buy players in modern college football.

That brings Alabama to its unexpected decision. Despite the inevitable outrage from fans expecting Saban-era dominance, Alabama will shock critics by sticking with DeBoer through an 8-4 year. The university will choose financial logic and roster stability over an emotional $67.5 million firing.