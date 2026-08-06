“No Girlfriends”: Alex Golesh Issues Strict Ground Rules for Auburn Fall Camp

The Iron Bowl has become somewhat of a joke these days. There may have been some hope for balance once Nick Saban left Tuscaloosa but even that proved futile. It is embarrassing when Vanderbilt can sneak a win against the Tide, but Auburn has to go back to 2019 for their victory. But there can be some hope for Tigers fans with their new head coach and his singular focus on winning at all costs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Alex Golesh is back with his established method of strict training. During his first fall camp at South Florida in 2023, Golesh had the Bulls stay at a nearby hotel for 11 days so they could focus entirely on football. Players turned in their car keys, and the program stressed accountability in every part of their routine. He used the same approach from 2023 through 2025, and his leadership produced proven results. The Bulls recorded 23 wins over the last three seasons, including a 9-3 mark in 2025. Prior to Golesh’s arrival in Tampa, the Bulls had won just four games over the previous three seasons. Now, with Auburn in the SEC, his plans appear to follow a similar approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No girlfriends, no dogs, cats, whatever guys are into. It’s truly just us for the next 13 days, which is absolutely huge for us. We need it.” Said Alex in a statement. “Eliminate every single bit of distraction that we possibly can”.

Reportedly, Golesh moved the Auburn football team to the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National in Opelika, Alabama, about 15 minutes from campus, for a 13-day, distraction-free training period. Players will travel by team bus between the hotel and campus for preseason practices. Auburn’s fall semester begins on Aug. 17, and until classes start, the Tigers will spend nearly two weeks together with minimal outside distractions.

Get the Essentially CFB Newsletter. Rivalries, rankings, recruiting, coaching moves, and game action nationwide — your complete college football briefing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not just Golesh, but the staff is also prepared to provide the best training, as they are encouraging and looking into pairing roommates for strategic growth.

“In terms of anything from a team-building standpoint, we were strategic in the roommates for the most part,” Golesh said. “It’s an older guy that’s played, that’s done it, that’s been there. He’s got a young guy with him so he can teach him”.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is no surprise that Golesh is focused on getting the best out of his available players. He is not only trying to strengthen his legacy, but is also under pressure because several players are currently sidelined. DL Corey Wells is in the final stages of rehabbing a high school injury and is expected to return before the end of camp. DL Chris Murray recently underwent a minor knee procedure and could return around the middle of camp. Safety AnQuon Fegans is also rehabbing and is expected back very soon, while CB Shamar Arnoux could return within the next week.

However, CB Devin Williams will miss the entire season after suffering an injury in the spring game. OL Tai Buster was injured toward the end of the summer and is expected to return midway through the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

And that’s not it.

Golesh faces significant pressure to improve Auburn’s national standing, especially after CBS Sports ranked him No. 12 among the SEC’s 16 head coaches. That leaves plenty of room for his reputation to rise or fall during the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

That makes it more difficult because the SEC is one of the toughest conferences in college football, and to earn national respect, Golesh has to show clear progress on the field and prove that he can take Auburn to the next level, especially since Auburn has not won an SEC championship since 2013.

The schedule doesn’t help much either. Golesh’s first test will come against Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears. Though many expect the Tigers to win this one, Aranda is on the hottest of seats and can turn this into a trap game.

ADVERTISEMENT

After an easy game against the Sun Belt program of Southern Miss, the first time head coach will get a full course introduction into what playing football in the SEC is like. Sumrall’s Gators, Lea’s Commodores, and Heupel’s Volunteers will be the first test of three before a bye week.

Then come Kirby’s Bulldogs, Kiffin’s Tigers, Golding’s Rebels, and Silverfield’s Razorbacks. These 7 SEC battles will clearly show if Golesh has coached a winning team this season or not. Most analysts expect him to lose the games against Tennessee, Georgia, Ole Miss, and even LSU. It’s on him to change this narrative.

The schedule wraps up with games against Mississippi State and Samford, before heading to the ultimate battle against DeBoer’s Crimson Tide. Even if Golesh loses all of his SEC games, if he can get a win against Bama in his first year of coaching, the fans will rally behind the new regime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Auburn and Alex Golesh Face Pressure to Win

Auburn’s rich football history only adds to the expectations surrounding Alex Golesh. The Tigers have won 15 conference titles, including eight SEC championships. Auburn has also recorded 15 seasons with at least 10 wins, with the latest coming in 2017.

Auburn’s success was shaped by several legendary coaches. Ralph “Shug” Jordan holds program records with 176 wins across 25 seasons, while Pat Dye won four conference titles and six bowl games. Jordan, Dye, John Heisman, and Mike Donahue are all members of the College Football Hall of Fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Auburn has also developed a reputation for instability. Every head coach since Jordan retired in 1975 has either been fired or resigned under pressure. Even Dye, who won 99 games and four SEC championships, stepped down while the program was facing an NCAA investigation and uncertainty surrounding his future.

That history helps explain Golesh’s strict approach. Auburn is the only school that has remained in the SEC since 1975 without a head coach who clearly left the position voluntarily. Years of coaching turnover have created a need for stability, discipline, and a clear identity.

Golesh’s hotel camp, accountability standards, and structured training routine appear to be his way of building that foundation before the pressure of SEC competition begins.