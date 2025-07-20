No. 1 In-State Recruit Opens Up on Coach Prime’s Colorado as HC’s True Plan Emerges

They say patience is a virtue, but in college football recruiting, it’s a dangerous gamble. And right now? Deion Sanders is betting big. Colorado’s 2026 class sits dead last in the Big 12, with just 9 commits. But don’t call it a red flag just yet. The Buffs may be playing possum. Behind the scenes, there’s a blueprint—one that involves flipping late, landing whales, and locking down the backyard.

That’s where a 6’3″, 275-pound wrecking ball named Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais comes in. Last month, TI—Colorado’s top-ranked player and a 4-star defensive lineman—dropped his top five schools. Colorado made the cut alongside Oklahoma, UCLA, North Carolina, and Washington. That alone was enough to send a jolt through Boulder. But then came the kicker: TI wasn’t just window-shopping. He was genuinely vibing with Coach Prime’s vision.

On July 19, DNVR Sports host read TI’s comments live on air: “I have a really good connection with them. The coaching staff over there has really showed the love for me. And I mean, at the next level, that’s really half of what I’m looking for, is just them working to develop me. I think out of all those schools, they showed a lot of love. I mean, like, having a couple legends coach — just being in that environment just helps. It definitely helps your confidence as a player.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T.I. (@t_umucais)

It wasn’t just lip service. During his visit to Boulder, TI asked straight up about in-state recruiting. And Colorado’s staff didn’t dance around it. “They said they’re moving towards, in the future, recruiting in-state players first,” he said. “Cause, I mean, they’re right there.” That’s a far cry from how things used to be. Under previous regimes, the Buffs let top local prospects slip through the cracks. But Deion promised to build a fence around the state when he took the job—and TI might just be the keystone.

DNVR’s host couldn’t hide the excitement either: “This could be the one I’m most excited about—number one recruit in the state, one of the top interior linemen in the country. Just a dog.” Colorado’s 2026 in-state recruiting under Deion Sanders has hit some roadblocks, with most top local talent choosing to leave. The biggest blow came when four-star OL Deacon Schmitt, the state’s No. 1 O-line, picked Oklahoma over Colorado in June, despite being heavily pursued by Coach Prime’s staff. Other highly rated Colorado prospects like TE Camden Jensen (UCLA), OT Kannon Smith (USC), OLB Braylon Hodge (Michigan State), and TE Mason Bonner (Michigan) also opted for out-of-state programs.

But the stats paint a contrasting picture. Despite that hometown love, Colorado hasn’t landed any in-state prospects for the 2026 cycle as of mid-July. Coach Prime’s roster is built largely from out-of-state flips, transfers, and portal pickups. In fact, the Buffs have the smallest recruiting class in the Big 12. No other program has fewer than 14 commits. So what gives?

Deion’s not taking the usual route. He’s not hopping flights, visiting high schools, or sweet-talking mamas in living rooms. Instead, he’s sticking to his guns—and his couch. “I don’t go to nobody’s school or nobody’s house,” Sanders said bluntly on Tamron Hall earlier this year. “I’m not doing that… I’m too old… All the kids that I’m recruiting, they in the portal. They’re grown men with kids.”

That may sound wild, but it’s all part of the Prime plan. He wants players who want Boulder, who’ll buy in without being chased. And while it might ruffle feathers, TI seems unfazed. His decision is coming by the end of July, and the Buffs are right in it.

How much did Deion Sanders’ health scare really shake up Colorado’s recruiting game?

Coach Prime’s health issues—reportedly serious enough to keep him in Texas this summer—sparked a wave of speculation. Was it hurting Colorado’s pitch? Would recruits bail? Would parents start worrying about the future of the program? Apparently not.

Three-star offensive tackle Tripp Skewes, a Colorado native, wasn’t sweating it. “It didn’t make a difference,” he told USA Today Sports. “I understood he was sick and would rather him focus on getting healthy.” Skewes eventually committed to Vanderbilt, but not because of Deion’s absence. For him, it was a non-factor.

Rodney Colton Jr., a 4-star linebacker out of Georgia, echoed that sentiment. Despite Sanders being MIA during his Boulder visit, Colton still got a call. “I got on the phone with him when I went over there for my [visit],” he said. “I was on the phone with him [on July 12] too. He was just like, ‘We don’t recruit guys who don’t want to get in here and play.’”

Since June 24, Colorado has added seven of its nine total commits for 2026. The linebacker room alone landed three new names, all tied to assistant coach Andre’ Hart, who’s quickly becoming a low-key star on this staff. Colton, for one, was all-in: “Everything about Coach Hart is just amazing.”

So no, the Buffs didn’t crumble when their head man stayed home. They adapted. They leveraged relationships, assistants stepped up, and Sanders still found ways to connect—even from a distance. It wasn’t traditional. But when has Deion Sanders ever done things the traditional way? Bottom line: the young athletes aren’t scared. They’re still answering the call. And if TI chooses Boulder later this month? It’ll be proof that Prime’s plan—unorthodox as it is—might just be working.