No. 1 JUCO RB Makes Big Promise to Save Lincoln Riley’s $110M Future, Months After USC Transfer

USC and Lincoln Riley are gearing up for another year filled with cautious optimism and a few real challenges. After finishing with a mediocre 7-6 record, Riley really can’t afford another disappointing season. He needs to rebuild the team, starting with a solid transfer portal class. He took a first-come, first-served approach to recruiting, and while there were a few bumps along the way, they’ve pulled together a decent 2025 class.

One of the key recruits to watch is Waymond Jordan Jr., a running back from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. At five-foot-ten, he’s making his mark on the roster and helping to shape the future of the Trojans as they aim for bigger things. Waymond Jordan has been the No. 1-ranked junior college running back and the No. 18 overall prospect in the 247Sports JUCO rankings.

USC has already showcased depth in the RB room, and it seems it only motivates the Pensacola native to shoot for the moon. “Just a lot of different running backs, like I actually try to take something from each one. I try to look for somebody who’s similar in frame and size and try to mimic certain things that they do.” Waymond Jordan broke down his thoughts on the USC RB room with InsideTroy before spilling his big vision for year one.

In 2024, Waymond Jordan, a sophomore, snagged the title of NJCAA Division I Football Offensive Player of the Year. He played a huge role in leading the Blue Dragons to win the NJCAA Division I Football Championship. Over the season, he rushed for a whopping 1,614 yards on 218 carries, which averages out to 7.4 yards per carry, and he found the end zone 20 times in just 12 games. He topped the charts nationally in rushing yards, was number one in yards per game at 134.5, and led in touchdowns, finishing fourth for yards per rush.

On top of that, Jordan made 6 catches for 43 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per catch, with 1 touchdown to boot. His impressive performance earned him the JUCOWeekly Trophy for the best JUCO player in America. He also landed spots on the 2024 NJCAA Division I Football First Team All-American and the All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference First Team.

The former UCF commit moved past a flurry of top-tier programs, including North Carolina, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State, and chose USC as his go-to school. “And for this upcoming season, I mean, I want to win the national championship, like that’s like my biggest goal for this season. I want to win the national championship on this level. I know we could do it, and I just want to know what it feels like,” Jordan said.

Jordan sits as the eighth player the Trojans have brought in the portal since they kickstarted on Dec. 9. He joined a stacked-up roster adorned by Eli Sanders, former Purdue offensive lineman DJ Wingfield, former San Jose State cornerback DJ Harvey, former Kentucky defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver, former Valparaiso punter Sam Johnson, former Georgia defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett, and former UNLV kicker Caden Chittenden.

But it’s not just the field that Jordan is flashing his brilliance. In the highly NIL-dominated era, the kid hits the right spot to make the best out of his collegiate career.

Waymond Jordan has a huge off-field impact

Jordan’s talent as an RB has been beyond doubt. He is taking the spring game by storm. He’s not here only to showcase his athletic prowess; he’s taking over the field with a nuanced understanding and leadership. The mammoth presence and captivating personality didn’t go unnoticed.

He penned a NIL deal with the C4 Energy banner, which includes former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch. The deal signals more than just monetary gains; it carries a strong testament to Jordan’s rousing dominance in the college football landscape.

“Waymond’s really compact, really kind of moves effortlessly and obviously a ton of production at [Hutchinson Community College],” said USC head coach Lincoln Riley during spring practices. “He brings a real explosive aspect to the room.”

Jordan’s journey from JUCO to USC provides an impactful underdog story, making him a catch for any school and a reliable gun for Riley, a great backup for his tottering $110 million contract spanning up to 10 years.