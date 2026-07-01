No.1 Player in Texas Commits to Struggling ACC Program, Despite Offers From Ohio State & Georgia

Every recruiting cycle has one decision that catches people off guard. That’s what happened on Wednesday when one of Texas’ most sought-after young stars decided he had seen enough. The state’s No. 1 prospect in the 2029 class, Sukora Cooper Jr., announced his decision at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football studios that he was committing to SMU.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With one decision, Sukora Cooper Jr. handed Rhett Lashlee and the Mustangs a recruiting win that few expected, especially with national powers like Ohio State and Georgia also in the mix. And the Frisco Panther Creek standout isn’t just another highly rated prospect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sukora Cooper Jr. already holds more than 24 scholarship offers as a freshman from several programs aside from Ohio State and Georgia. Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech also offered him early. But when he chose SMU over several SEC schools, Cooper said the reason was simpler, as every visit to Dallas felt the same. SMU beat bigger names for this one, which makes the commitment even bigger.

“Every time I go over there, it’s really family over there,” he told On The Pony Express. “I got a good relationship with coach (Rob) Likens, (Ryan) Jenkins and coach (Rhett) Lashlee. I’ve been knowing them since 8th grade, and they’ve never changed up or nothing. It was the same every time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sukora Cooper Jr. repeatedly described SMU as a family throughout his recruitment, saying he could talk to the staff about anything and that they always made sure his parents felt welcome during visits. The football fit helped, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I like the offense; they really throw the ball a lot,” he explained. “They like how I’m quick and can get off the ball fast. I got strong hands.”

Considering his production, it’s easy to understand the excitement. During his freshman season at Life High School Oak Cliff, Cooper played QB, RB, and WR, piling up more than 2,100 all-purpose yards and scoring 25 touchdowns. Those numbers quickly turned him into one of the country’s most sought-after young prospects. Multiple trips to campus, including SMU’s Mustang Splash event, only strengthened his bond with the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I really love how it took my name off of football for a lil’ bit,” he told Rivals in an earlier interview. “The way they treat me every time I come down here, it’s like home. I have a great relationship with the coaches and assistant coaches.”

SMU isn’t struggling on the field (9-4, 6-2 ACC, Holiday Bowl win), but in recruiting, they chase Ohio State and Georgia. The Mustangs are recruiting at a notably lower tier than the perennial heavyweights. Those schools have spent years stacking elite recruiting classes and competing for national championships. SMU hasn’t reached that level yet. That’s why Sukora Cooper Jr.’s commitment carries weight beyond one player.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement win for Rhett Lashlee

Sukora Cooper Jr. also became the Mustangs’ second commitment in a week, while their future recruiting classes continue gaining momentum. The 2027 class already features seven commitments, including QB Malachi Zeigler and LB Braylon Williams, while the 2026 group continues to grow through both high school recruiting and transfer portal additions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Behind the scenes, Rhett Lashlee has also strengthened his recruiting department by hiring Zaire Turner away from USC as senior director of recruiting. Turner helped build one of the nation’s top recruiting classes at USC before returning home to Dallas, where she’ll work directly with the head coach and football GM J.R. Sandlin.

Whether her arrival directly influenced Sukora Cooper Jr.’s decision is impossible to say, as relationships with the coaching staff had been developing for years. But the WR already has his eyes on what comes next.

“Getting a hard worker, going to get that Natty,” he said. “Come to SMU, we’re building something new.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s an ambitious promise from a player who hasn’t started his sophomore year of high school yet. Then again, convincing the No. 1 player in Texas to turn down Ohio State and Georgia was ambitious, too. SMU just proved it can pull off both.