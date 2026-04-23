No. 1 QB Commits to Dan Lanning’s Oregon Over Penn State, Auburn After Major Recruiting Update

Dan Lanning isn’t backing down when it comes to securing major recruiting wins. After adding eight players to its 2027 class, Oregon turned its attention to other top recruits to further strengthen the group. That push gained momentum when Chandler’s five-star QB committed to Oregon.

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The Ducks beat Auburn and Penn State to land Will Mencl, and the decision to land in Oregon came after multiple visits to the program. First, there was an unofficial visit in November, followed by trips in January and again last week. Those visits helped the team build a strong connection with him, which stood out most to Mencl.

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“That continued to grow over time, especially when I first got there last spring,” Mencl said. “Being able to sit down with coach Koa (Ka’ai), just really being an underlooked guy at that time, and kind of blowing up my junior season. And then the path to the NFL, you can’t deny what they do with quarterbacks and the type of scheme they run. I felt that was the best fit for my family and me to get to the next level.”

This recruiting win was really important for Dan Lanning and the team, as they had already lost out on a recruit to Kentucky when four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot committed there. On top of that, Mencl’s skills and production made him a perfect fit for the team. Last year, he recorded 33 touchdowns and completed over 70% of his passes with just five interceptions.

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This clearly shows the kind of potential he holds. In addition to that, Mencl is also the No. 1 passer in his class. While his skills are one thing, let’s not forget that Oregon’s QB pipeline attracted him to the team. Players like Bo Nix, Dante Moore, and Dillon Gabriel developed under Dan Lanning and had impressive college careers. Plus, the team has made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

Last season, Oregon had a very strong offense. They scored 36.9 points per game (11th in the country) and finished with 554 total points. Plus, their pass protection was also solid, allowing only 19 sacks in 15 games, giving the quarterback time to make plays.

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Landing Mencl also pushed Dan Lanning’s 2027 recruiting class to the 6th position in the country and to third place in the Big Ten, and it’s all thanks to his five-star status. But that wasn’t always the case, as he was a four-star QB before. However, his production made him a 5-star who led his team to a 10-3 record and helped them to an appearance in the Arizona Division championship game.

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Interestingly, back in 2020, while participating in the NFL Experience, the Dallas Cowboys drafted him.

But now, with this major win, keeping Mencl committed to the program is a major task for the team, as their history with recruits hasn’t been strong.

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Dan Lanning’s rough recruits’ transfer history

Now, the challenge is ensuring Mencl stays with the program, as Oregon has recently struggled to retain top quarterback recruits, making stability at the position a priority.

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We saw how talented players, such as Bryson Beaver and Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, joined early but left soon after. In 2023, Dante Moore first committed to Oregon, but later changed his decision and went to UCLA, which explains this issue.

Oregon expects Dante Moore to be its starting quarterback, but he may leave for the NFL Draft in 2027. Dylan Raiola, who transferred from Nebraska, is also on the team and could become the starter in 2027. This means there are already strong players competing for the job.

Coach Dan Lanning has to manage all this talent because many good quarterbacks are fighting for future roles. Will Mencl will join this group and try to become a starter in 2027, but it will not be easy. He will have to compete with Raiola and others.

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Also, it is very rare for a freshman to start at Oregon. Justin Herbert was the last freshman to do so in 2016. So, in this crowded group, Mencl’s future depends on how hard he works and how well he performs.