No.1 QB In America Puts Ryan Day on High Alert After Visiting OSU Spring Practice

Two years after extending the offer to a high school prospect, Ryan Day’s Ohio State is now seeing the payoff. Although it was not the first time for the top-ranked QB Christopher Vargas, this weekend visit during the Buckeyes’ spring practice strengthens their chances of securing this 2028 QB talent. In fact, the No. 1 QB in the country has called his experience “great” after meeting the OSU staff.

“It was really great,” said Vargas to Rivals. “I got to spend time with Coach Day, Coach Smith, and Coach Fessler and see how they coach firsthand. A relationship with the staff is really important to me, and we have a really good relationship.”

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Vargas received a scholarship offer in 2024 while on a visit for the OSU vs. Michigan game. That was his second visit to campus, with the first coming during the summer of his freshman year in high school. Now, with his return to Columbus, Ryan Day’s OSU not only got a chance to impress the QB but also became a school that could be a frontrunner in Vargas’ recruitment race.

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“It’s still early for me in the process,” said Vargas. “But I like that they (OSU) know how to develop the quarterback position and have a track record of it.”

The quarterback’s words make sense because five OSU QB1s have been selected in the NFL Draft, including 3 first-round picks since 2017 under Ryan Day. That elite group includes C.J. Stroud, Justin Fields, and Will Howard. Julian Sayin is also on a similar trajectory after an impressive year in which he finished as a runner-up for the Heisman.

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However, there is competition from other powerhouses. Vargas has also visited Texas A&M, Georgia, Penn State, and Syracuse, and has received offers. In fact, he has in-state push from Boston College, and he visited them, too. Still, if the Buckeyes are able to land him, he will bring a skill to boost OSU’s offense in the future.

Last season, at St. John’s Prep, Vargas threw for 2,038 yards and 24 TDs as a sophomore. Ryan Day’s OSU has a solid hope because the 2028 5-star QB is expected to visit again in the summer for their camp.

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Ryan Day’s OSU doesn’t leave any chance to build the future

Fresh off securing a top-five 2026 class, Ryan Day is already executing his long-term vision by aggressively pursuing younger talent. This strategy was on full display this past weekend, as the Buckeyes extended offers to elite 2028 prospects like TE JC Wessel and WR Brandon Murphy, signaling that their recruiting efforts never stop.

OSU is one of the top targets for 2028 safety Brandon Nash. His experience backed that up following his latest visit. “The visit was great,” said the safety. “My family and I had the opportunity to sit in on numerous presentations about all of the tools the program has in place to help you be successful on and off the field. The professionalism at Ohio State is really next level.”

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“They set a high bar for this early in my recruitment with how much they focused on how I would be developed. That’s a big factor for my goals personally, as well as athletically,” added Nash.

While Ohio State is building a strong foundation with prospects like Brandon Nash, the real test will be whether their track record of developing quarterbacks is enough to fend off a growing list of powerhouse programs and land the ultimate prize in the 2028 class.