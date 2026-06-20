No.1 QB In America Teases Ryan Day’s OSU With Huge Confirmation: “Of Course”

The 247Sports’ composite rankings for 2028 has put high school junior Christopher Vargas at No. 1. Programs are already showing interest in this elite talent and trying to get an edge to his eventual commitment. He has already visited programs like OSU, Georgia, USC, Virginia Tech, and UCLA. It’s still too early for him to make a final list of top schools in his recruitment race. However, the St. John’s Prep standout confirmed one name who will definitely be in his top 10.

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During his June visit to Columbus, Vargas was asked in an interview with Ohio State Football at Buckeye Huddle if he has any working list of schools like those that are making an impact in this recruitment. The 3-star 2028 prospect was straightforward, saying, “There will be a point probably by the fall. I’ll make that like top 10 list.”

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Then came the most interesting question, asking whether OSU will be on that shortlist or not. Instantly, Vargas replied, saying, “Of course.”

It shows how much the QB is interested in the Buckeyes. That’s big news for Ryan Day’s OSU, which extended an offer to the 2028 prospect back in 2024 during his unofficial visit to the campus for the Michigan vs. OSU game. Following that, during OSU’s 2026 spring practice, he made another trip to Columbus.

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“It was really great,” said Vargas to Rivals in March 2026. “I got to spend time with Coach Day, Coach Smith, and Coach Fessler and see how they coach firsthand. A relationship with the staff is really important to me, and we have a really good relationship.”

Vargas also teamed up with future Buckeye Jamier Brown in OSU’s final 7-on-7 tournament of the summer, which they were able to win. In total, Vargas has already visited Ohio State four times. However, the 2028 QB didn’t hold back to name the other schools that have also built good relations with him. “Washington, Virginia Tech, Miami, Texas A&M, Oregon, places like that,” said Vargas.

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It makes sense considering Vargas is coming off a standout sophomore season with over 2,000 yards and 24 TDs. But he suffered a left knee injury last November which had the QB miss multiple games. Despite the setback, he returned from the injury to play in the state title game in December 2025, and he has since made a full recovery. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound prospect is also a multi-sport athlete who also plays baseball and participates in track and field.

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Yet, it is OSU’s QB development specifically that has also impressed Vargas. “It’s still early for me in the process. But I like that they (OSU) know how to develop the quarterback position and have a track record of it.”

Under Ryan Day, OSU has produced elite QBs like Justin Fields, Will Howard, and CJ Stroud. And now the 2025 Heisman finalist Julian Sayin is maintaining the same type of QB quality in Columbus.

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Vargas is talking about family with OSU coaches

It is a crowded room when it comes to the programs that Vargas can pick from. Since OSU offered the 2028 protest two years ago, the program has tried to build a strong connection, especially the coaches.

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“I mean, Coach [Ryan] Day and Coach [Billy] Fessler are just keeping contact like it’s not always all about football. It’s always about family and like how you’re doing, how’s life, stuff like that,” said Vargas during the June 19 interview, when asked what he meant by connection with coaches.

Vargas also had a chance to see Julian Sayin in action and seeing his development back from when he used to play in high school can also be a difference maker in deciding where the young recruit chooses to go.

“I watched Julian Sayin because he used to play like high school ball, and I used to watch like the seven-on-seven tournaments, and seeing him grow since then has been great,” said Vargas. Even the 2028 QB interacted with Sayin during his visit. When asked if Sayin gave him any advice, he said, “I mean, just advice on life, like he’s been in the same position as me. Just ways to navigate that and do things like that.”