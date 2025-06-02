No. 1-Ranked Prospect Shares Huge Michigan Update After Sherrone Moore Receives Tough Flip News on 4-Star Commit

Sherrone Moore‘s Michigan is set to host a major recruit this weekend as Sherrone Moore’s staff kicks off official visit season with a bang. The Wolverines made a strong impression during a recent visit, and now they’ll get the first crack at locking things down with one of the West Coast’s top defensive backs. It’ll be his first official visit, and with five to six trips planned this summer, Michigan’s early pitch could set the tone.

He’s one of the nation’s elite. Ranked No. 39 overall and the No. 4 cornerback in the 2026 class, Davon Benjamin is also California’s No. 7 prospect. The West Coast standout already got a taste of Ann Arbor last month—and it left a mark. “Michigan really impressed me on my visit,” Benjamin told On3’s Chad Simmons. Adding, “There is no way for you not to be successful there. With all that they have, from facilities to the people around the players and how they care about their kids, it sets you up for success. It was a great visit, and it really surprised me.”

But this weekend can bring a big buzz to Ann Arbor. On June 2, On3’s Hayes Fawcett dropped a major update from the elite recruit himself: “Michigan stood out with how serious they are about player development. They’re all about building you up on & off the field, & you can tell they’ve got a plan to help you succeed long term.” With that kind of praise, the Wolverines are firmly in the driver’s seat.

However, Benjamin’s summer tour is just heating up, with schools like UNC, Texas, Oregon, Washington, USC, and Miami all in the hunt. But it’s Michigan that gets the first crack, and The Wolverine’s Chad Simmons sees this as a pivotal chance to “set the bar.” While being the first visit can be tricky, the Wolverines hope their message sticks. Sherrone Moore and DBs coach LaMar Morgan are selling versatility and freedom, pitching Benjamin as a “true DB” who can thrive anywhere in the secondary. So, Michigan’s role plan and culture already made a strong impact. Now, they’ll need to leave a lasting one.

Although the connection between Michigan and Benjamin runs deep, it starts with coach Morgan. “I think the biggest thing is just the combination of the relationship and what he likes about Coach Morgan,” said Simmons. Well, a spring visit to Ann Arbor, part of Benjamin’s national tour, ended up exceeding expectations. “That was a very surprising experience… it was actually a great moment,” shared Benjamin. Adding, “They actually have good people there, and they care about the kids.” So, Morgan’s steady communication has kept Michigan firmly in the mix. “I’ll say the culture there is amazing,” Benjamin added, clearly impressed by both the vibe and vision.

But this weekend in Ann Arbor isn’t just about campus tours and coaching talks—NIL is sure to take center stage. With top-tier recruits like Damari Simeon, Davon Benjamin, and Shadarius Toodle visiting, Michigan knows it must bring a strong pitch. “They have a chance to really set the bar high,” noted Simmons. While Benjamin isn’t chasing dollar signs, he is the No. 1 corner in the country, and schools like Oregon and Miami are known to back their recruiting with big-time NIL packages. Although USC and Oregon remain heavy contenders, Michigan’s first crack is crucial. Now, Benjamin hopes to commit before his senior year—but isn’t rushing the decision.

And while Sherrone Moore is making major waves with the No. 1 cornerback, the Wolverines just got hit with tough flip buzz on a key four-star commitment.

Sherrone Moore’s recruiting setback

Just as Sherrone Moore celebrated hosting the No. 1 CB on an official visit, a storm quietly brewed on the other side. Michigan’s 4-star CB commit Brody Jennings is now eyeing other options. The 6-foot-1 standout from Jacksonville has been pledged to the Wolverines since last July, but things may be shifting. Jennings is now visiting another program, and that’s definitely not a good sign. One recruiting win might come with a flip risk. Meanwhile, the highs and lows are slowly showing up in Ann Arbor.

The buzz around Brody Jennings is getting hotter. The 2026 4-star CB may be committed to Michigan, but the nation’s elite—Bama, Miami, Georgia, and Florida—are all lining up for official visits. And after his trip to Coral Gables, the vibes weren’t great for the Wolverines. “I don’t know if any other school is topping this official visit,” said Jennings. When a recruit says that, it’s more than just smoke—it’s a full-on warning sign.

Recruits always say nice things, but Jennings’ Miami visit felt different. The ‘Canes are hot on the trail, armed with NIL momentum and fresh off landing 2026’s top prospect, Jackson Cantwell. Meanwhile, Michigan’s cautious NIL approach is getting tested. They’ve started looking at other options like Nebraska commit C.J. Bronaugh, but losing Jennings would sting. Still, if the Wolverines can hold on through this visit storm, there’s hope he stays maize and blue.

Let’s see if Sherrone Moore’s pitch can keep both the No. 1 cornerback and the 4-star commit on board.