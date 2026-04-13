No.1 Recruit in Oregon, Chooses Ducks Over Ohio State & Texas

Losing the nation’s No. 2 QB to Kentucky hurts. But Oregon quickly rose from missing out on Jake Nawrot with a win of its own as Dan Lanning boosted the Ducks’ identity with a commitment. On Sunday, April 12, that identity showed up in the form of a legacy name in 4-star CB Josiah Molden, who is staying home.

Josiah Molden is the No. 1 player in Oregon for the 2027 class. He chose the in-state program over powerhouses like Ohio State and Texas. But his three-word message suggests that his choice had long been decided – “It was written.” Given the blue-chip CB’s family history, it’s clear why Dan Lanning’s Ducks were the logical choice.

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Josiah Molden is the son of Alex Molden, a two-time All-Pac-10 CB and a first-round pick in the 1996 NFL Draft. He’s also the younger brother of NFL DB Elijah Molden. As you can see, football is part of the family business. So when a high school standout like that picks Oregon in an NIL-driven, portal-heavy era, it means something deeper is working behind the scenes.

This is where Dan Lanning’s plans come to the surface. Josiah Molden isn’t the first recruit to commit with family ties to the program. The head coach has made it a priority to reconnect Oregon with its past. We’ve already seen it with Akili Smith Jr., son of Ducks legend Akili Smith. The latest commitment shows a pattern that could turn into pipelines.

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Which Prospects should OSU target next? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick.



Josiah Molden himself spelled it out to DuckTerritory.com in September. Talking about Oregon, he sounded as if he already belonged, because Oregon won him over with familiarity.

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“I’ve been to lots of games,” he said. “With Coach Lanning there, the culture is amazing. Every time, it seems like they are excited to see me. There’s really that sense of love from the coaches and the staff.”

So the question is, was this ever really a fair fight for the rest of the programs that pursued him? Ohio State made a push, and they’ve been aggressive on the trail and would’ve loved to pull the top player out of Oregon’s backyard. Texas tried to get in early, too, offering back in October when its 2027 class was barely getting started. But pulling a legacy kid out of the Pacific Northwest, especially one who grew up around Autzen Stadium, is a tall task that often ends without results. Josiah Molden made that clear when he talked about the stadium itself.

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“The stadium is the loudest stadium I think in college football,” he said. “I still haven’t gone to the Big House, the Coliseum, and things like that. But I’ve heard from multiple people that it is the loudest stadium in college football. Going there multiple times a year, I can see that, especially with the new extensions that they’re building. Every time I go there, there’s something new. I learn something new, whether it’s from the DB coaches or the DC. I just can’t wait to get back up there.”

But let’s shift our attention to the bigger picture. With Molden in the fold, Dan Lanning’s 2027 class is getting real teeth.

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Where does Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class sit?

Over the past few weeks, Oregon has been bringing high-profile prospects to campus. And now with Josiah Molden’s pledge, the Ducks’ 2027 class sits at No. 8 nationally ahead of powerhouses like Georgia and Texas. And it’s not like he’s walking into an empty room. He joins fellow 4-star CB Ai’King Hall, giving Dan Lanning a legit two-man foundation in the secondary.

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The additions of 4-star edge rusher Rashad Streets and 4-star DL Zane Rowe up front show early momentum for its future class. Josiah Molden also joins another Oregon legacy recruit, Sam Ngata, son of Haloti Ngata, aside from Akili Smith Jr., and when momentum starts like this, you can’t be surprised if this No. 8 ranking doesn’t hold for long.

If you step back and watch, this commitment also means Oregon is protecting its territory and keeping its own. And if Dan Lanning keeps locking down in-state stars, especially ones with roots tied to the program, then Eugene becomes a fortress. And on Sunday, Josiah Molden helped build a wall.