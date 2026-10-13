“No One Works Harder”: ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Drives Through Hurricane To Pull off Double Work Shift

Laura Rutledge did not get a weekend off. She got two college football stops and a storm rolling through the region in between. That is the job for the people who make the broadcast work, and it usually stays out of the spotlight. This time, the hectic schedule drew praise for everything happening behind the scenes.

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Rutledge returned to her alma mater for University of Florida Homecoming events on Friday, October 9, before shifting to the sideline for Georgia at Alabama in Tuscaloosa the next night. The packed stretch overlapped with Hurricane Isaias moving through parts of the Southeast, and the quick turnaround stood out even by her standards.

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An Instagram Story repost tied to her account on October 12 captured the reaction to that stretch.

“Forever in awe. Laura finished her Gator Growl skit and immediately drove through the night – & through a hurricane (!) to get to Tuscaloosa,” the Story said. “No one works harder.”

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The Instagram message praised how she wrapped one university appearance and headed straight toward the next assignment. October 9 marked a personal return for Rutledge, who studied broadcast journalism at Florida. She served as Grand Marshal of the school’s 103rd Homecoming Parade in Gainesville. That parade role was only the start of her day on campus.

She later co-hosted Gator Growl, the long-running pep rally and comedy show at the O’Connell Center, alongside former Gators linebacker Brandon Spikes. Comedian Nikki Glaser headlined the event.

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Gainesville and Tuscaloosa sit around seven hours apart by car under normal conditions. Finishing a Friday night show and then preparing for a Saturday night broadcast left a tight window for travel and rest, even before weather entered the scene.

Hurricane Isaias, the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2026 season, made landfall near Destin, Florida, late on Friday as a Category 2 storm. The storm led to flooding risks and power outages across parts of the Florida Panhandle and into Alabama.

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However, her next assignment was on schedule despite the disruptions. On October 10, No. 2 Georgia faced No. 6 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Rutledge and Holly Rowe handled sideline reporting, and the game kicked off.

The overall duties are a bit hectic for Rutledge. She hosts NFL Live, works as a Football sideline reporter alongside Lisa Salters, and has also covered College Football Playoff games. She hosted SEC Nation for a decade before stepping away this year to focus more on her NFL assignments.

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The combination of studio and sideline work has become a regular part of her calendar. One of the most visible examples of that grind comes during playoff games, where she has served as both sideline reporter and on-site halftime host. Beyond game nights, the workload includes the NFL Draft, Masters coverage, and constant travel between assignments. Rutledge has spoken in the past about the pressure of staying fully prepared and the sense that she must keep earning her place in a competitive field.

That path began after she graduated from Florida and worked in local radio and television, plus Fox Sports sideline roles. She joined ESPN and the SEC Network in 2014 after a background that also included being named Miss Florida in 2012.

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Away from the cameras, she relies on support at home. Her husband, former MLB player Josh Rutledge, helps manage the schedule while they raise their two young children, Reese and Jack. She has credited him with making the frequent travel and long hours possible, even as the pace brings its own challenges with time away from family.