No.1 WR Messiah Hampton Sends Strong Message on College Future After Snubbing Texas, Auburn & Florida in Latest Announcement

“Since I was young, I always knew I wanted this dream, and to have all these offers, but I never really thought this would really be my life, and it would actually happen.” With more than 33 offers already in his bag, Messiah Hampton, the No. 1 wide receiver out of New York, is living his life as he dreamed. There’s probably no major college that wouldn’t take the 6’1 and 180 lbs Messiah Hampton in their 2026 class. Why? The journey he took from being a 3-star recruit to upgrading himself to become the 7th-ranked wide receiver is remarkable. And now that he has proven himself, he is teasing a few of the colleges with a message.

Talent like Hampton comes not very often, and he isn’t just a wide receiver on the field. The guy is a full-fledged athlete who can play on both sides of the ball. His talent to execute those inch-perfect tackles and pluck the ball effortlessly from the air may not be as pronounced as Travis Hunter’s, but he is still adept at the job. In his junior year alone, he notched 42 tackles. As for his receiving abilities?

A player of the James Monroe High School, Rochester, New York, Messiah recorded 56 receptions for 869 yards in just his junior year. Now, add his rushing yards too, and you get a total of 1,900 all-purpose yards, which shows his incredible dual-threat ability. But it doesn’t stop here. The guy has also shown his prowess in track and field by running the 60-meter dash in just 6.69 seconds and the 300-meter one in under 37 seconds. So, landing his commitment would be a coup for any team, but Messiah? Well, he’s just enjoying the whole process and has shared a heartfelt message recently.

Over the weekend, Hampton took an official visit to Miami, joining fellow receivers Corey Barber and Somourian Wingo. But he didn’t go alone; he had his family, including his mother, there to support him through the whole process. Messiah completed the weekend and shared 9 pictures, 5 of them featuring his mother, and captioned it, “Look ma! God makin’ it happen.” In the first picture alone, Messiah could be seen posing for a picture with a football in his hands as he is jumping while his mother sits smiling in the front.

The pictures speak more than one can dissect from them. They are an acknowledgment of the long-awaited dream being fulfilled. It’s a promise from Messiah Hampton to his mother that is getting realized, and most of all, it’s about the bond between a son and his mother, who has the utmost faith in god to finally make his dreams come true. Messiah Hampton is one happy guy with 33 major schools vying for his commitment. But what about him? Which school is Hampton’s preference?

Messiah Hampton finally narrows down his final destination

While Hampton has received offers from 33 schools, he has only visited 12 of them. Amongst these schools, he has visited Penn State the most (7 times), followed by visiting Ohio State (5 times) and Rutgers, Oregon, and Miami, tying at third (3 times each). Hampton also made single visits to Auburn, Michigan, Texas, and Syracuse. So, all these schools also had a shot, but did they make it to the final cut?

The Rochester native has now finally narrowed down seven schools ahead of his June 13th commitment date. These schools include Penn State, Ohio State, Syracuse, Oregon, Michigan, Miami, and Georgia. However, right now, Oregon is still leading in its commitment to various recruiting portals like ON3 and 247 Sports, projecting Messiah to land in Eugene. Moreover, the wide receiver may also have Oregon in the top 5 as opposed to the top 7.

“He hasn’t decided yet on his school, but he does like Oregon as one of his top five choices for sure,” said Stefen Wiltfong of ON3 Sports. His inclination towards Oregon is mainly because of their wide receiver coach, Ross Douglas, who was also recruiting him at Syracuse. That said, Hampton still has two official visits lined up: Oregon on 6th June, followed by Ohio State on 13th June, and only after that he’ll announce his commitment.