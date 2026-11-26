Ohio State may be out of the playoff picture, but Jeremiah Smith’s Heisman chances are keeping the debate alive. Desmond Howard, however, isn’t convinced Smith has made a strong enough case for the award, and Robert Griffin III has pushed back against him at every turn. As the feud continues to play out in public, RG3 has now said he holds no hard feelings toward Howard.

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“As far as I know, we’re good,” Griffin said on the Brandon Walker College Football Show when asked about his dynamic with Howard. “I have not talked to Desmond. We’re Heisman guys. I’ve had conversations with other Heisman guys. And listen, I’m gonna go to the Heisman ceremony and have a great time.

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“We’re gonna welcome in whoever is the newest person into our exclusive fraternity. And if Desmond Howard wants to shake hands and talk, we’ll shake hands and talk. If he doesn’t, no sweat off my back. I’ve got no hard feelings towards Desmond. I’ve got no beef with Desmond. I just called out a ridiculously stupid take.”

It all started on November 13, when Howard, during his appearance on First Take, discussed the Heisman race and Smith’s candidacy. While acknowledging Smith’s strong numbers and high-caliber talent, Howard questioned whether the Ohio State star had done enough to make a compelling case for the Heisman. He argued that Smith had yet to deliver those defining moments against top competition.

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“In the last two years, give me one game where Jeremiah Smith, the wide receiver at Ohio State, was the difference in a big game in the last two years. This season and last season. Give me that game. As much as he puts up these magnificent numbers and these one-handed catches, I need moments against the top competition that makes me say, ‘he was the guy,'” said Howard.

This assessment by the former Michigan Heisman winner didn’t sit well with RGIII, part of the Heisman fraternity. He called out Howard during Ohio State’s November 14 clash against Northwestern, accusing him of being biased against Smith and letting his Michigan rivalry allegiance cloud his judgment.

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Griffin made his stance clear during the broadcast, declaring, “Desmond Howard has to stop hating on Jeremiah Smith just because he goes to Ohio State.”

That was not the end of their beef, though. Rather, it was just the start, as Griffin III took to his X account to further reinforce his argument.

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In his post, he pointed to Smith’s performances against Tennessee, Oregon, and Notre Dame during Ohio State’s national championship run, including the receiver’s game-sealing third-down conversion against the Fighting Irish. Griffin also highlighted Smith’s career production, arguing that he had already surpassed Howard in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

“Jeremiah Smith is a National Champion. Desmond Howard is not,” Griffin wrote, before adding that Howard needed to “recognize his greatness regardless of what school he went to.”

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That comment stung Howard, and he didn’t let it slide. On November 15, he fired back at Griffin III with a pinch of salt. Howard accused Griffin of manufacturing beef for attention, while Griffin responded with sharp personal jabs.

“Oh Robert, are you STILL on this app manufacturing Twitter beef for attention?” Howard wrote. “I thought you would have stopped doing that based on how it has worked out for you in the past. Oh well.”

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Howard subsequently clarified that his criticism was about Smith’s impact in the biggest games, not his talent, and challenged Griffin to argue the football point instead of attacking him personally.

“If you’re going to challenge my football opinion, challenge the argument. Don’t manufacture a personal beef with me to get virtual slaps on the back. Great players deserve honest analysis, not automatic praise. If you have anything else to say, you can holster those Twitter fingers and find me IRL. I don’t get down with this goofy s***. Brother,” Howard clarified.

The back-and-forth between the duo continued when Griffin III responded to Howard’s comments with perhaps the sharpest line of the entire exchange: “Brother Desmond, I didn’t challenge your opinion. I destroyed it.”

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Griffin also accused Howard of being dishonest in his assessment of Smith, bringing up Howard’s own Heisman-winning season in 1991.

He pointed out that Aaron Turner of the Pacific Tigers recorded 1,604 receiving yards that season, compared to Howard’s 950. RG3 questioned why Howard, who won without leading the nation in receiving yards, would hold Smith to that standard.

“Great players deserve honest analysis, not biased takedown attempts or fabricated analysis to stick it to your rival,” Griffin wrote, ending his post with three words: “Hold this L.”

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The back-and-forth between the two has been going on, and it appears that it won’t die down anytime soon. Returning to Smith, with Ohio State out of playoff contention, his chances of winning the Heisman Trophy have become a bit slimmer.

And it’s not because of his numbers or stats, but rather how Heisman voting works these days, as the award has increasingly favored quarterbacks. Missing the playoffs has only hurt his chances further.