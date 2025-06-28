No.3 Prospect Kennedy Brown Issues ‘Come Get Me’ Plea to College Football Power

Hailing from Kingwood High School in Texas, Kennedy Brown, the nation’s No.1 OT and No.3 overall prospect in the 2027 class, is at the center of one of college football’s most heated recruiting battles. College coaches started calling him directly on June 15, and Brown’s phone has not slowed down since. His first scholarship offer was from Texas Tech last September, but his stock has soared since then. Now his list of suitors includes Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Penn State, and USC, all vying for his attention.

Brown has already visited Nebraska, USC, Clemson, and Alabama. He’ll soon be visiting Notre Dame. He’s stated that Oregon and Texas are two of his top options currently. But here’s the kicker: despite all those other offers from the sport’s biggest names, Kennedy’s eyes continue to wander to Miami. Kennedy is in search of someone who will motivate him, prod him, and prepare him for the Pro levels, and Cristobal seems to fit his idea the best.

In the recent video of College Football at Saturday Glory, the interviewer asked Brown the most direct question. Is there anyone who, like, if they came through like really you know push harder, would kind of move up into that group? Brown replies to that by saying, “I’d say Miami, though, because they produce a couple of other great lines to the NFL because of coach Mario Cristobal.” The Hurricanes are an O-line factory, and that reputation isn’t just old-school nostalgia; it’s currently active as well, especially with Coach Mario Cristobal at the helm.

As of 2024, Miami holds the league record for sending the most defensive linemen to the league. But don’t underestimate their offensive linemen, either—guys like Bryant McKinnie, Vernon Carey, and Ereck Flowers all learned the ropes in Coral Gables before receiving NFL checks. Just this year, Jalen Rivers, Miami’s offensive tackle tackle and a four-year starter, got the call from the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, about Cristobal, the man was an All-Big East offensive tackle at Miami himself, so he knows exactly what it takes to succeed in the trenches.

Kennedy hasn’t fallen out of the top five yet, but his goals are perfectly aligned with the Hurricanes, and his ‘come get me’ attitude is pretty temping for Cristobal’s squad. With all these schools in the mix, it’s fair for Kennedy to eye an offer from Miami.

Kennedy Brown’s shortlist gets a Gainesville glow-up

The Kennedy Brown sweepstakes became an awful lot more interesting, and Miami fans may want to watch their old arch-nemesis up in Gainesville. The Florida Gators, are making some serious noise with the country’s best offensive tackle, and it’s not just for show. Napier and his team have been making Brown feel like the top priority. The Gators’ message is simple: they need him to be the anchor of their line in the future, and they’re committing to it through personal attention and a plan of development.

Brown has been frank about the fact that Florida’s staff is “heavily recruiting” him, and the interest is intensifying week by week. Napier and his staff are forging connections and demonstrating Kennedy just how he’d be a part of their plans. Kennedy made it clear to reporters in recent days that Florida has made a “big impression,” and he’s strongly considering a trip to Gainesville sometime soon.

But it’s more than the pitch. The Gators’ 2025 class is on the move, flipping blue-chippers from competitors and rising in the national rankings. Having survived a gruesome ACL injury in his first year, he wants a program that emphasizes toughness, growth, and a family environment. So will Kennedy Brown suit up for the Gators, or will his heart lead him to his longtime favourite, Miami?