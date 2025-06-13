No.2 LB in Nation Xavier Griffin’s Frontrunner Announced as SEC Giant’s Big Move Confirmed

College football is entering a new era, and the days when a commitment actually meant “done and dusted” are long gone. Loyalty and tradition are secondary to a big bag and more playing time. Bryce Underwood’s switch from LSU to Michigan, driven by NIL deals and proximity to home, already stirred the pot. Now, the five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin has followed the same trend, leaving Lincoln Riley’s USC for greener pastures. But here’s the kicker: it looks like he already has a clear front-runner: an SEC powerhouse who’s pulling out all the stops and sprinting ahead in the race to lock him in.

The 6’3″, 205-pound freak is all set to announce his final decision on June 29, choosing between Alabama, Florida State, Texas, and Ohio State. That sets the stage for a fierce recruiting battle—because let’s be honest, who wouldn’t want a player like Griffin anchoring their defense? Who’s already the nation’s 27th-ranked overall player in the 2026 class and the No. 2 linebacker in the cycle with the No. 4 ranking in the state of Georgia at Gainesville HS?

Now, he has already taken visits to Ohio State and Alabama and will take a trip to Austin for the Longhorns, and then will head to FSU and USC for the last time.

For now, Alabama is leading the charts on On3’s RPM with a 36.3% chance to land Xavier Griffin, but there’s another contender that can absolutely ruin their chances. And those are Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns. On3 Recruits’ Steve Wiltfong has already hinted there’s a real shot. “Alabama leads on the On3 RPM as far as my prediction goes, but I certainly wouldn’t be surprised if he ended up in Austin,” Wiltfong said. “One source told me, ‘I don’t know if the other schools can be as competitive as what Texas is prepared to do in this recruitment for Xavier Griffin.'”

What puts Steve Sarkisian’s team at Xavier Griffin’s top priority? It’s their way of developing their players; just take Colin Simmons for starters, who was used in a variety of ways during his freshman All-American campaign. And let’s not forget the Longhorns already beat Georgia and grabbed 5-star Justus Terry right in front of their eyes. So, all signs are starting to point toward Xavier’s potential move to the Longhorns.

But what might work the most in their favor is their recruiting weekend, where the Longhorns are going to host around 20 official visitors. They already have 13 commits so far with the 13th-ranked class nationally, but Steve Sarkisian’s hunger to be at the top of the charts is far from over. With no linebacker commitment so far in their 2026 class, Xavier Griffin automatically becomes their top priority. Now, if they really want to grab him, there’s one thing Coach Sark and Co. have to focus on.

“Well, two things that Xavier Griffin’s really talked about regarding his official visits to Ohio State and Alabama were the brotherhoods of both programs—getting around the players, feeling like he really vibed with those guys, and saying they were like-minded. He liked the cultures in the locker rooms, liked the way the coaching staffs developed their players, and liked the tone they set for the atmosphere and environment around the program. So that’s going to be really important with this Texas visit.” Wiltfong highlighted. Hence, players’ development and brotherhood are what matter to him the most, and if the Longhorns can show him that, they might just seal the deal on the spot.

Let’s be real—losing out on a talent like Xavier Griffin would be a huge blow. Despite missing time in 2024 with an injury, he still managed 43 tackles and 6 sacks in just 8 games. His dominant 2023 season (54 tackles, 15 sacks) earned him Georgia Region 8-6A first-team honors. Griffin isn’t just approaching greatness—he’s already breaking through.

But is it smart to count Alabama out of the race?

Xavier Griffin’s inclination towards Bama

Tension’s rising in Tuscaloosa, and it’s easy to see why. Kalen DeBoer has big shoes to fill, and the pressure’s mounting. The latest blow? Alabama missed out on 4-star recruit Justice Fitzpatrick, a seemingly sure thing. He’s the brother of former Alabama star Minkah Fitzpatrick, after all. But in a shocking turn of events, Georgia snatched up the talented cornerback.

But this time Kalen DeBoer’s not taking any chances as they are sitting at the top of Xavier Griffin’s priority list the moment he decommitted from USC. With just 6 commits and no linebackers in the team, the push for Griffin is evident.

Griffin’s official visit to Alabama was a lavish affair. “Growing up as a ‘Bama fan, I’m excited to take this opportunity and have my family along with me,” Griffin said. “I was able to make a dream come true and take my granddaddy to a ‘Bama game this past fall. He has been a ‘Bama fan his whole life and works in Tuscaloosa but had never been to a game before, so I was blessed to bless him.”

Alabama’s coaching staff seized the moment, capitalizing on momentum. Outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson has cultivated strong, authentic relationships with recruits. It’s paying off; Griffin left his visit even more impressed. “The older players and freshmen welcomed me like I was already on the team,” he said, praising the team’s strong bond.

However, with intense recruiting competition, DeBoer faces immense pressure. The crucial question is: Can Kalen DeBoer succeed Nick Saban, or is Alabama’s dominance over? Griffin’s recruitment may be the key indicator. Landing the Georgia prospect would be a significant victory—proof that Alabama still packs a punch.