No. 2 OL John Turntine Confirms Texas Loyalty as Family Decision Seals Longhorn Future

Texas may have taken a few early punches on the July recruiting trail, but the Longhorns are far from down. On Thursday, they lit the fuse with a big-time boom — landing 2026 Katy (Texas) Mayde Creek LB Kosi Okpala. The timing couldn’t be better, with the Fourth of July fireworks right around the corner. And just when the sparks started flying, Texas got even more good news — a commitment from No. 2 offensive lineman John Turntine. That’s a massive win in the trenches.

With more high-profile decisions on deck, the Longhorns are poised to surge up from their current No. 16 spot in the Rivals team rankings. Momentum is building in Austin — and the floodgates might just be about to open. So, how did Texas seal the deal? On the July 4th episode of Rivals, Josh Newberg sat down with Texas insider Justin Wells to break it all down. According to Wells, this wasn’t just a football decision, it was personal. From day one, Turntine’s recruitment was all about relationships, especially the bond he formed with offensive line coach Kyle Flood. That connection ran deep.

“They’ve been on John Turntine for well over two years. They were really early in the offer process and in evaluation. Kyle Flood has built just a tremendous relationship with his family. They’ve been visiting for, like I said, almost two years; very comfortable with Texas, very comfortable with the atmosphere in Austin and things of that sort. There’s family in Austin that I also think helped out as well. So for about two years, Texas was kind of the de facto leader. That’s who he saw the most and that’s who recruited him the hardest,” said Wells. So, in the end, it wasn’t just about campus visits or pitch meetings — it was about trust, comfort, and a true Longhorn fit.

However, John Turntine’s recruitment heated up in June as Michigan and Texas A&M rolled out the red carpet. For a moment, it looked like the Longhorns might lose ground. But Texas had the ace up its sleeve, the final official visit. That trip changed everything. Kyle Flood, Steve Sarkisian, and Chris Gilbert delivered a pitch so perfect, Turntine’s family said it felt like they had a cheat code. But the message hit home. Texas reminded them why it had always been the frontrunner. Although Turntine, a versatile lineman with tackle upside, still has room to grow but with Torre Becton’s program, he’s in good hands. So, this was a major win in the trenches.

But in the end, it all came down to family. When Josh Newberg asked if Texas fans should feel confident in John Turntine’s pledge — especially in today’s flip-heavy, NIL-driven world — Justin Wells didn’t hesitate. “Yes, I do. And like I said, every recruitment is different. Some kids are going to drag it out a little bit. Some guys are going to shut it down and be done. And some recruitments are, as we’ve learned in this era, NIL-based, NIL-influenced,” said the Texas insider. Then came the kicker.

“I can tell you with John Turntine, it was not NIL-influenced whatsoever. And so I think for a guy like that, it — he makes a lot of sense. I think he’s been recruited so long, and this is just my opinion, I think his family is so sick of the recruiting process they wouldn’t dip their toe on another campus ever once this thing’s done,” said Wells. So, the Longhorns didn’t win this one with flash, they won it with trust. And that’s why John Turntine isn’t looking back.

According to Texas insider Justin Wells, the idea of him reopening his recruitment is almost laughable. “Like, it’s not g— I would be shocked if he opened his recruitment back up,” said Wells. With Kyle Flood leading the way, Texas has built a stronghold on the offensive line — and rarely loses those who jump on board. But what to expect of him?

John Turntine’s game mirrors top Longhorn talent

Now, Turntine is the crown jewel of this year’s haul, and his loyalty is locked in with the Longhorns. The exciting twist? His playing style draws striking comparisons to some of Texas’s current stars in the trenches. When asked who John Turntine reminds him of, Texas insider Justin Wells didn’t hesitate. The comparison hits close to home.

“Oh, great question. From a tenacity standpoint, from his disposition standpoint — DJ Campbell, the starting right guard right now. Former — I think he was a borderline five-star, four-star when he was coming out of Arlington Bowie. He started — this going into his third year as a starter at Texas.” Turntine brings that same edge. Quiet off the field, but pure fire in the trenches. A calm demeanor with a violent streak once the helmet goes on, just like DJ.

Here, Wells painted a vivid picture of John Turntine — a gentle giant off the field, a beast between the lines. Turntine is bigger and more athletic than DJ Campbell, which says a lot considering Campbell’s background as a standout in both track and basketball. But what truly sets Turntine apart is his edge. He’s got that twitch, that switch, the kind of mean streak you can’t coach. Off the field, he’s soft-spoken and respectful. “One of the nicest, quietest, sweetest kids you’re ever going to interact with,” said Wells. But once the helmet goes on, it’s all business. There, however, is room for improvement.

Turntine still has room to grow in the weight room, but the raw tools are there. He’s got the fire of Campbell and the fluid athleticism of Trevor Guzby. “He’s got some of that,” Wells added. “And I think he’s got some athleticism that reminds me of starting left tackle Trevor Guzby… probably the best athlete in the offensive line group — the best NFL prospect, to tell you the truth.” So, bottom line? Turntine brings a rare blend — DJ’s mean streak with Guzby’s upside. A dangerous mix for any D-line in his path. Now, let’s see what this standout OL brings to Texas.