No.2 QB in America Commits to Miami, Leaves FSU Heartbroken

Although Florida State extended an offer to four-star QB Israel Abrams only in January, Mike Norvell’s program still made it to his top 5 after a great campus visit. They were on the verge of securing their quarterback of the future, only to have their hopes shattered at the eleventh hour by a conference rival.

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On Friday, the Montini Catholic High School standout committed to Miami, and his decision was broadcast live on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show. Securing the No. 2 QB in America wasn’t easy for Mario Cristobal’s program, as Auburn was considered a frontrunner in his recruitment, and powerhouses like FSU, Purdue, and Kentucky were in the mix, pushing hard to land this 2027 QB talent.

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Miami at last sealed the deal, not because of their recent national title game appearance but because of their QB development, and Abrams wants to play for the school.

“Miami is a dream school,” said Abrams to CaneSport. “It’s one of the offers I wanted as a kid. I said I would get the offer, and I did. It was a true blessing. They’ve had two really good quarterbacks back-to-back. It would be cool to come behind Cam Ward and Carson Beck.”

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But what makes the 2027 QB feel confident about the Hurricanes is their offensive scheme under OC and QB coach Shannon Dawson. “I see I fit perfectly. I think it’s an offense that I can grow in, an offense that can get my game better and get me better for the next level,” said Abrams.

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Miami’s recruiting efforts stood out to the 2027 QB. With Abrams’ commitment, the Canes land their second top-100 prospect for their 2027 class. As for Mike Norvell’s team, they’re still looking for a signal-caller in their class. So far, the Noles have 5 commits, including two four-star talents, Mekhi Williams and Gregory Batson.

The momentum is likely to grow, but for now, the Noles’ in-state rival has won in Abrams’ recruitment battle.

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The Miami commit has the talent to be the future QB1

At 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Israel Abrams has maintained a perfect 24-0 record as a starter in his high school. He has led his team to back-to-back state championships.

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“Israel Abrams pairs a live arm with quality movement skills. Abrams’ arm allows him to push the football downfield with ease. He regularly throws with velocity to the boundary in his junior film. The physical ability pairs with a positive production profile. Abrams threw for over 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns against six interceptions while leading his team to a state title as a junior,” wrote Charles Power.

His dominance was undeniable last season, as he earned MaxPreps Illinois Player of the Year honors by throwing for 4,072 yards and 40 touchdowns. He proved to be a dual-threat as well, adding 224 yards and 10 scores on the ground. This performance capped a two-year stretch where he accumulated a staggering 6,105 passing yards and 69 touchdowns, validating his elite prospect status.

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With around eight months until he can officially sign, the true test for Miami’s staff will be fending off rivals to ensure this verbal commitment translates to a signed letter of intent.