BREAKING: Matt Campbell Finds New Penn State WR Coach After Packers Stole Old One

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Penn State Football Head Coach Matt Campbell Introductory press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Dec 8, 2025 University Park, PA, USA Matt Campbell answers questions from the media after being announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach during a press conference at the Beaver Stadium Press Room. University Park Beaver Stadium Press Room PA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxO Harenx 20251208_jcd_bm2_0025

Noah Pauley was among the five on-field coaching assistants Matt Campbell brought to Penn State. But the excitement didn’t last long. Almost two weeks back, Pauley followed the trend and joined the Green Bay Packers as their new WR coach. His exit was abrupt, as it occurred just a day after he was formally introduced to the media. However, instead of sulking, Matt Campbell found a replacement.

As per sources, Penn State is expected to hire Colorado State’s Kashif Moore as wide receivers coach. Moore is known to be both an outstanding player and a wide receiver specialist at his alma mater, UConn. During his 2023–2024 tenure at UConn, he coached Skyler Bell into becoming a Biletnikoff Award finalist in 2025.