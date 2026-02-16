BREAKING: Matt Campbell Finds New Penn State WR Coach After Packers Stole Old One

Noah Pauley was among the five on-field coaching assistants Matt Campbell brought to Penn State. But the excitement didn’t last long. Almost two weeks back, Pauley followed the trend and joined the Green Bay Packers as their new WR coach. His exit was abrupt, as it occurred just a day after he was formally introduced to the media. However, instead of sulking, Matt Campbell found a replacement.
As per sources, Penn State is expected to hire Colorado State’s Kashif Moore as wide receivers coach. Moore is known to be both an outstanding player and a wide receiver specialist at his alma mater, UConn. During his 2023–2024 tenure at UConn, he coached Skyler Bell into becoming a Biletnikoff Award finalist in 2025.
Penn State is expected to hire Colorado State’s Kashif Moore as wide receivers coach, sources tell @CBSSports.
The ex-UConn star receiver was UConn’s WR coach the last three years before following to Jim Mora to CSU. Helped Skyler Bell become a Biletnikoff finalist in 2025. pic.twitter.com/5DV8ytNTtd
— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 16, 2026