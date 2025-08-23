Dan Lanning to Pick 1,465-Yard RB Over Makhi Hughes Despite His Major Oregon Feat

Ever heard of a sixth-year senior running back? Quite rare. While most are in a rush to declare for the draft, Dan Lanning has one seasoned weapon ready in his arsenal. Last campaign’s RB Jordan James departed for the NFL, creating a lacuna. And as the obvious goes, the roster is manning up to fill in his shoes. Tulane-transfer Makhi Hughes has been pegged as a potential candidate for a while now, but the 1,465-yard RB Noah Whittington is rising fast. And one analyst might have just given his verdict in Whittingham’s favor.

“I thought Makhi Hughes was going to be the workhorse of this room,” started ROC Boys Football host, “Similar to what we saw from Jordan James last year.” The Ducks have a stacked RB room for sure, featuring Hughes, Whittington, and freshmen Jordan Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., to name a few, but Noah might just be gaining some edge.

The host continued. “Makhi Hughes, I do think, is the most talented running back in this room. I think Noah Whittington’s going to play a lot. And I’ll say this, Noah Whittington, going back and watching a little 2024.” Over the last three seasons, Noah Whittington rushed 277 times for 1,465 yards and 13 touchdowns over 31 games. In addition to that, he also caught 56 passes for 383 yards and three scores. Though the 2024 season appeared lukewarm, owing to the injury he had sustained, a torn ACL during the 42-6 win over the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2023 season. But now, he is ready to claim the turf and “attack.”

“Noah, I think there were some games that you could tell he was working back from an injury. I thought you saw some flashes of like, hey, this kid can be a difference maker for us. I think we see a lot of Noah Winningington in 2025.” Owing to his injury, the coaching roster took things slowly and didn’t want to “throw him into the fire,” as Dan Lanning put it. The host summed up his observations with “Wouldn’t be surprised that hey, like Makhi Hughes and Noah Whittington probably start the year as your top backs,” he concluded.

Straight from high school, Noah entered Western Kentucky in 2020, but saw limited action. His Breakout year? That was in 2021, when he chipped in 675 total yards and two touchdowns over 12 games. For the next season, he entered the transfer portal and landed at Eugene. Makhi Hughes has been named to the Maxwell Award 2025 preseason watchlist. That’s not it. Much to the Ducks’ delight, three players have been named to the preseason AP All-Americans. Hughes, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Dillon Thieneman.

Noah Whittington also featured as Oregon’s primary kickoff returner, chipping in 232 yards and a long return of 100 yards against Boise State. Stepping up fast to the RB leadership locker room, he has earned Offensive Coordinator Will Stein’s approval. “Really deep, really deep. Noah. I mean, what a great person, great leader; He’s like a Gary Bryant, does everything right, has great talent… an elite player.”

Stein continued his observation. “I think he’s had a great time here working with Jordan James and working with Bucky (Irving). Now, he’s really the leader of that room, which is great for him.” During his three-year stint, he took detailed notes behind James and Irving, complementing each of their styles. Adding to that, he has been named to the preseason watchlist for the 2025 Paul Hornung Award—an accolade known for a player’s versatility.

On being asked about Hughes’ run game, he complimented his fellow RB. “He (Hughes) brings a sense of violence…He doesn’t take contact, he enforces it. I don’t think anyone is really going to want to tackle him.” Acknowledging and complimenting your competitor’s strength is what they call sportsmanship.

Noah is stepping up to the RB locker room leadership room, but that doesn’t mean he will face no competition. Hughes is a Tulane transfer, but he is absorbing Lanning’s playbook pretty fast. The spring reps saw the grind, but fall camp saw the execution. “Makhi (has) done really well. I’d say this fall, compared to where it was in spring, just learning the system,” Stein said of Hughes. Last season, he tallied 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns. The passing game saw his contribution of 176 yards and two touchdowns.

Another interesting nugget. Both of the candidates have reserved their spots on the Doak Walker watchlist. So, who is it going to be?