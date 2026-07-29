Non-P4 School Signs Most Expensive Jersey Patch Deal in College Athletics History, Making $20M Annually

Notre Dame, a top independent outside the Power 4, just put a corporate logo on one of college football’s most famous uniforms. And it is not a small deal. The Fighting Irish have agreed to what is expected to be the most expensive jersey patch deal in college athletics history, worth about $18 to $20 million per year over six seasons.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Notre Dame has partnered with SoFi as its official jersey patch sponsor,” Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported. “The six-year deal with SoFi is expected to be the most valuable jersey sponsorship deal in college athletics history at an average of $18-20 million annually.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Beginning with the 2026 season, SoFi’s logo will sit on the upper-left side of Notre Dame football jerseys. It will become the first non-apparel brand ever displayed on a Fighting Irish uniform. The NCAA only recently opened the door for schools to add up to two logo patches, each no larger than four square inches, on uniforms for non-championship games starting Aug. 1. Ohio State wasted little time by unveiling its partnership with JPMorgan Chase on the same day. Wisconsin had already gone down a similar road with Culver’s.

Notre Dame is the latest in the mix, and it’s quite a headline because for years, the school had resisted changes that many schools embraced. They dug clean uniforms with no player names on the back and showed little interest in turning the jersey into advertising space. That finally changed. Now, the logo is the part everyone will notice first. But that’s only one piece of the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago November 22, 2025: Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey 8 runs with the ball for a touchdown during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Syracuse Orange and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251122_zma_c04_209 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Notre Dame says the agreement goes further than sticking a SoFi patch on its football jerseys. It also launches the SoFi Champions Scholarship, which will cover a full year of tuition for one men’s and one women’s walk-on athlete each year. The award is meant for athletes who stand out through leadership, resilience, ambition, and service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through the deal, Notre Dame athletes will get financial and career support from SoFi, which will also help fund the ‘4 for Forever’ program for scholarships and post-sports life.

“Our ‘4 for Forever’ promise at Notre Dame is paramount to providing the best student-athlete experience in the country,” AD Pete Bevacqua said. “SoFi shares in this commitment to developing strong, ambitious leaders who are set up for success at Notre Dame and beyond. Together, our relationship will create lasting value for our student-athletes and their families for generations to come.”

ADVERTISEMENT

SoFi CEO Anthony Noto also gave a similar statement.

“Notre Dame has spent generations developing champions in the classroom and on the field,” he said. “We are proud to partner with Notre Dame Athletics to help inspire the next generation and create opportunities that will shape their financial futures.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason for the shift is clear. Tradition doesn’t pay today’s bills anymore.

Notre Dame is making a clever financial investment

Notre Dame isn’t hurting for money. The school still carries an endowment estimated at around $25 billion. But the athletic department is another story. Costs have shot through the roof. Revenue sharing changed the math. NIL only pushed it higher. Their 2026 football roster alone reportedly cost more than $40 million. And that’s before paying coaches, upgrading facilities, or covering everything else that comes with chasing championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pete Bevacqua has already started sorting programs into two buckets. The ones expected to win championships and the ones trying to stay afloat. Football is expected to contend every year, and that comes with a massive price tag. So this SoFi deal helps cover part of it.

Fans will get their first real look at the new patch on Sept. 6, when Notre Dame opens the 2026 season against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field. The jerseys will feature both the Under Armour logo and the new SoFi patch. So yes, the uniform looks a little different now, but the Irish still won’t put player names on the back. In South Bend, even a historic sponsorship deal has its limits.