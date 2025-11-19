“Nonsensical”: Penn State Alum Livid With Interim HC Terry Smith Soft Launching GM Campaign

PSU’s locker room finally felt a spark under the interim head coach, Terry Smith, after their 28-10 win over Michigan State. The convincing win prompted fans to campaign for Smith to be offered a permanent role. The campaign for the next coaching role went too far, as some people even wanted him as the next GM. This forced one Penn State alumnus to put an end to “nonsensical” claims.

Landon Tengwall, who played in the O-line under James Franklin, dismissed any suggestion of promoting Smith to the GM role. “@buchignani and I have a show dropping tonight where we’ll dive into the idea of Terry Smith as Penn State’s next head coach,” Landon Tengwall wrote on X. “One thing I need to put to rest: stop suggesting Terry as GM. I love the guy to death, but he has zero experience in that type of role. It’s nonsensical,” he added.

The Nittany Lions alumnus’ reservation about Smith taking on the role also comes from what happened to James Franklin. “If Terry wants some type of admin role, absolutely! He deserves whatever he wants. But just not GM, nor do I think he would want the headache of what comes with being a GM in CFB in 2026. I’m not sure people realize, but one of the biggest issues for Franklin and this staff was not having a real GM on staff. The next GM has to be someone with prior experience in said role.”

The landscape of college football has changed to a degree that it’s unrecognizable even from how things operated five years ago. The advent of NIL and the transfer portal has transformed college football. Earlier, you’d have an AD, and the position of GM was limited to the pros. Now, the structure of programs has changed. That doesn’t mean a coach can do that role.

The GM buzz around Smith began during Penn State’s media availability, before the Michigan State game. Terry Smith expressed his desire to stay in Happy Valley, taking on any role, including the PSU’s GM role. “I love Penn State. I would examine any position to stay at Penn State.”

If you take a look at Smith’s career. He has been a part of the Nittany Lions family. He’s been a Penn State letterman and a former captain as a wide receiver. His pride and love for the university could help the program make the right decision, but it’s unlikely for someone to jump into a big role right away without prior experience, as Landon Tengwall claims.

Terry Smith could be PSU’s next Head Coach

While Terry Smith being pushed for Penn State’s GM could be a debate, Landon Tengwall has no problem pushing him as the head coach. Smith’s coaching has impressed a lot of people on Saturday against Michigan State, including Scott Paterno. In fact, he was the first to voice his opinion, suggesting that PSU consider Terry Smith as the next head coach candidate.

Scott Paterno posted on X, stating, “FWIW I am becoming convinced that you should take the interim tag from his title. You need a guy who fits your school and your roster. The “names” everyone’s tossing around are all signing extensions. Just sayin, last time we promoted from within, the guy won 409 games. Worth considering.”

He said that his father, Joe Paterno, who served as head coach from 1966 to 2011 and won 409 games for the school, was also promoted internally to head coach. With that being said, Terry Smith has yet to discuss it with the program. “Has not had any talks in regard to the HC position,” the interim head coach said at Monday’s conference.