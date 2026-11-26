Watching a game on TV is one thing, but standing inside Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium with over 100,000 screaming fans is completely different. For someone who grew up in North Korea, seeing that kind of free, passionate crowd for the first time was a shock.

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“When I was in North Korea, I never felt that kind of fire for our country, for our players or even for our own city,” said North Korean defector and YouTuber Hanaya, also known as Hana Kang.

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Hanaya recently attended her first in-person college football game. In her YouTube video posted over a week ago, she was seen visiting Neyland Stadium for Tennessee’s “Dark Mode” victory over Kentucky and shared her experience witnessing an SEC game.

For Hanaya, the scale of Neyland Stadium was unlike anything she had experienced before. Her previous visit to a major sporting venue was to a baseball stadium in San Diego, but she explained that it was considerably smaller than Tennessee’s home ground.

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Before walking in, she knew Neyland Stadium held around 100,000 people, much bigger than the San Diego baseball park she had visited earlier, but she doubted it would actually fill up. Once kickoff started, the noise proved her wrong.

“I feel like I can still hear the roar from that day,” she said. “Wow, amazing. I’ve never heard a roar like that in my life. I knew it could hold that many, but would 100,000 people really show up? That’s what I was thinking. But after the game started, I was so surprised.”

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Neyland Stadium is known for its intense home atmosphere, with Tennessee supporters creating an imposing environment for visiting teams. The crowd noise and the passion of the Volunteers’ fanbase are familiar parts of the experience for college football followers. For Hanaya, however, witnessing it in person for the first time made the scale of that support especially striking.

Although the stadium’s size and noise caught her attention, another part of the pregame experience stayed with Hanaya. She was surprised to see such a large crowd take part in prayer before kickoff.

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She explained that she already knew that many Americans had religious beliefs and had seen people sing the national anthem at sporting events. But watching thousands of people pray together was something she had not encountered before.

“I knew most Americans have faith in God,” she said, according to the YouTube translation. “And I’ve seen people sing the national anthem at stadiums, but I’d never seen so many people pray together. But that huge crowd was all praying together. I was so surprised to see that.”

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The moment also challenged the way she had previously viewed American society. Hanaya said she had largely understood the United States through the idea of capitalism and assumed people were simply free-spirited and acted independently. Seeing so many fans participate in the same prayer gave her a different impression of how a shared belief could bring people together.

She then connected that moment to her experience growing up in North Korea. Her comparison was not simply about the size of the gathering, but about what brought people together. While large public events in North Korea are often associated with the country’s leadership and the Kim dynasty, the scene at Neyland showed her a crowd united through faith and support for their team.

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Her reflection made clear that the most memorable part of the visit was not limited to the action on the field. The sense of community in the stadium had left an impression that went beyond football.

Tennessee’s Season Adds More Significance to Neyland Stadium

Hanaya’s visit came during an important stretch of Tennessee’s 2026 season. The Volunteers’ win over Kentucky was part of a campaign that has put them in contention for the College Football Playoff. In the Week 13 rankings update following the Week 12 win, Tennessee moved to No. 5, putting the team in position to host a first-round playoff game if it maintains its spot in the 12-team field.

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The Volunteers still had a regular-season finale against Vanderbilt ahead of them, with the result carrying significant importance for their playoff position. A win would strengthen their standing before Selection Sunday, scheduled for December 6.

For Tennessee fans, Neyland Stadium is already a familiar setting for major football moments. For Hanaya, the visit offered something entirely new: the sound of a massive crowd, the excitement surrounding a college football game, and the sight of thousands of people praying together before kickoff.

Her first experience at an American college football stadium became memorable for reasons that extended well beyond the final score. It was the atmosphere and the shared sense of belonging among the fans that left her with a lasting impression.