Northern Illinois Loses 3 Players Immediately After Transfer Portal Reopens
Northern Illinois Loses 3 Players Immediately After Transfer Portal Reopens
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Written by
Papiya Chatterjee is a Senior College Football Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the site’s Trends Desk. She has covered two action-packed seasons and played a central role in ES Behind the Scenes analysis, spotlighting the game’s biggest stars. During the draft, her reporting on the surprising Know more
Edited by
Himanga Mahanta
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