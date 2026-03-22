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Northern Illinois Loses 3 Players Immediately After Transfer Portal Reopens

Papiya Chatterjee

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Mar 21, 2026 | 11:43 PM EDT

HomeCollege Football

Northern Illinois Loses 3 Players Immediately After Transfer Portal Reopens

Papiya Chatterjee

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Link Copied!

Mar 21, 2026 | 11:43 PM EDT

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Papiya Chatterjee

2,606 Articles

Papiya Chatterjee is a Senior College Football Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the site’s Trends Desk. She has covered two action-packed seasons and played a central role in ES Behind the Scenes analysis, spotlighting the game’s biggest stars. During the draft, her reporting on the surprising Know more

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Himanga Mahanta

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