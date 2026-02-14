College Football Program Issues Official Statement After 19-YO Student Athlete’s Tragic Death

In the last couple of days, the college football community witnessed the heartbreaking deaths of two student-athletes. First was the death of SEMO placekicker Danny Duray on February 11. And now the fraternity is devastated by the death of Parker Sutherland, a University of Northern Iowa player, who died on the morning of February 14.

As of now, there is no official report about the cause of death of Sutherland, who played tight end for the Panthers. However, some unverified reports state that Sutherland collapsed on the field due to a heart attack during an offseason workout on February 12. UNI Athletics announced the news of the death early Saturday morning.

“The UNI community mourns the passing of Panther football’s Parker Sutherland,” the University’s athletics department posted on X.

Parker Sutherland was going to be a sophomore at UNI. During his true freshman season, he featured in four games. Despite limited action, the program was excited about his prospects, especially since he had a standout career playing for Iowa City High School.

During his high school career, Sutherland led his team in both receiving yards (439) and receiving touchdowns (7) on 31 catches during his senior season. A performance like this earned him the all-conference and all-district honors. And his dominance wasn’t just visible on the gridiron.

Sutherland also played varsity basketball and notably hit a one-handed game-winner that fans featured on social media. His high school also reacted to the news of their former athlete’s death.

“We are devastated to share the news that Parker Sutherland, a 2025 City High graduate and a member of the UNI Football team, has passed away,” City High posted on X.

“He never failed to pick his teammates up or make them smile. He was a Little Hawk through and through. We extend our deepest condolences and support to Parker’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.”

His friends and former teammates described Parker as “one of the most energetic and positive teammates.” Sutherland is survived by his parents, Adam and Jill Sutherland, and his sister, Georgia. The family will announce the date and other details of his memorial service soon.

Coaches and teammates remember a bright young man

Parker Sutherland’s loss is deeply hurtful to everyone. UNI coaches, including his head coach, Todd Stepsis, issued a statement.

“I’m heartbroken,” said UNI head coach Todd Stepsis. “No words can express my condolences to Adam, Jill, and Georgia. Parker embodied everything we look for in a UNI Football Panther. His talent and potential excited us on a daily basis, but it failed to compare to the type of person and teammate he was.

His character, humility, toughness, and genuine love of others are what champions are made of. While I’m saddened that our time together was short, we will celebrate the bright light that he brought to our football team for the rest of our lives.”

Megan Franklin, UNI Director of Athletics, echoed the head coach’s words, saying, “It is a heartbreaking day for our Panther Athletics family with the passing of our Parker Sutherland. He embraced the opportunity to play Panther football and represent the University through sport. We are devastated, just devastated. The blessing is that we have a Panther family who will hold the Sutherland family, our football team, and our athletics staff close as we grieve.”

Tributes weren’t limited to just the UNI community. Even rival programs, such as the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the North Dakota State Bison, offered their condolences for Parker’s loved ones and the wider UNI family.