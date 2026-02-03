Bad Omen for PSU As Matt Campbell Draws $862M Big 10 Challenge for Away Debut

After 12 years, Penn State is entering a new era under Matt Campbell. The former Iowa State head coach was hired after a two-month search, and the early reaction has been all praise. That fresh start comes with a few early wrinkles on the schedule. Penn State opens the season at Happy Valley against Marshall, then hits the road for a non-conference matchup with Temple.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The real twist comes in Week 5. Campbell’s first Big Ten road game will be at Northwestern, where the Wildcats will unveil their brand-new stadium. The rebuilt Ryan Field, now Northwestern Stadium, is set to open in October 2026. The $862 million venue, largely funded by the Ryan family, will make Penn State part of a massive debut.