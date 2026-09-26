Northwestern Disaster Forces Deion Sanders Into Unusual Practice Decision He Hadn’t Made Since Jackson State Days

Colorado Buffaloes fell 41-7 against Northwestern, marking one of the heaviest defeats under head coach Deion Sanders. Watching his team struggle on the field, Coach Prime decided standard sideline coaching was not working anymore. To reset the team’s discipline, Sanders made a rare move during practice. He stepped off the grass and walked all the way up into the empty concrete bleachers at Folsom Field to watch his players from high above.

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According to Uncle Neely of Thee Pregame Network, who captured the video on site, Sanders has not used this specific tactic since his early coaching days at Jackson State. “I’m looking at him and thinking, man, I haven’t seen him do this since Jackson State days,” Neely said on YouTube.

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Back then, when players lost focus, Sanders would leave the field to see who actually worked hard when the head coach was not standing right beside them.

Camera footage showed Sanders addressing the team before taking the steps up the stands. He told them, “Imma go through these stands and sit down and watch you guys play as a fan,” Sanders said.

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During his time with the Tigers, Sanders became known for his unconventional coaching methods and his ability to challenge players mentally. His approach was always centered on finding out which players were truly committed.

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Since taking over at Colorado, Sanders’ non-traditional methods have produced real growth. He quickly turned a struggling 1-11 program into a nationally watched team in 2024, earning a bowl game appearance and showing that his intense mental challenges can translate to success at the highest level. However, maintaining consistency in the years since has been a rollercoaster.

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From that higher viewpoint, Sanders wanted to see the things that can sometimes get missed from the sidelines. He wanted to know who was chasing the ball, who was communicating, and who was giving maximum effort when they thought their head coach wasn’t standing right behind them.

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But Sanders wasn’t simply there to observe.

He turned the moment into a challenge for his players, promising to write down “every name, every guy who is not going hard, and everybody not giving it their all.”

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The message behind it was clear: “Practice like you want to play.”

When a coach is standing in the middle of the action, it can be difficult to see the entire picture. By moving into the stands, Sanders created a bird’s-eye view of his team’s energy, effort, and attention to detail.

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For a Colorado team coming off one of its worst performances of the season, the timing of the message could not be more important. As Uncle Neely pointed out, the opening “quarter” of Colorado’s 12-game schedule is now complete.

The Buffaloes opened the year with games against Georgia Tech, Weber State, and Northwestern, finishing that stretch with a 2-1 record.

But the road ahead is only getting tougher.

These mistakes were not just bad stats on a stat sheet; they showed a team completely unready for high-level Power 4 competition. Giving up four turnovers and failing on fourth downs repeatedly gave Northwestern easy scoring drives, completely blowing the game open and leaving Colorado unable to recover. Sanders also made roster changes afterward, cutting players as a reminder that every spot on the team must be earned.

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Now, Colorado enters the second quarter of its season with Big 12 play officially beginning. The Buffaloes will travel to Waco for a showdown against a Baylor team looking to take advantage of Colorado’s struggles.

The challenge will be even greater if Baylor gets quarterback DJ Lagway back from his ankle injury. ESPN’s Football Power Index has Colorado facing an uphill battle, giving the Buffaloes a 19.7% chance to win compared to Baylor’s 80.3%.

For Sanders, the unusual move into the stands was about finding answers. Now, the question is whether that different view helped him identify the problems before the next major test arrives.