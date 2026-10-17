Northwestern Finish Draws Fan Backlash After Michigan State’s Late Gamble Backfires

Northwestern claimed its first win over Michigan State since a 29-19 road victory in 2018. The final minutes at Spartan Stadium turned into a wild special-teams swing. Those plays instantly drew backlash some fans online.

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Northwestern defeated Michigan State 24-21 on October 17. The finish included a failed Northwestern fake punt, a blocked Michigan State field goal, and a last-second field goal. The unusual chain of events, more than the score itself, led to the online reaction.

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Michigan State had moved ahead 21-13 late in the fourth quarter. Northwestern answered with quarterback Aidan Chiles scoring on a one-yard run. Chiles then hit tight end for the two-point conversion, tying the game at 21-21 with 7:24 left after a nine-play, 77-yard drive.

With the score tied and about 3:30 remaining, Northwestern faced fourth-and-eight at its own 28-yard line. Head coach David Braun called a fake punt instead of kicking it away. Honig took the snap and tried to pass to R. Preckel. DeJae White tipped the ball while Trey Lisle pressured Honig, and the throw fell incomplete. Michigan State took over at the Northwestern 28 and gained an unexpected chance to take the lead. Many fans saw the decision as baffling given the field position and time left.

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Insane ending in Northwestern-Michigan State– Tie game with 3:29 left– NW fakes punt on 4th-and-8 from own 28, it fails– MSU runs the ball down to 1 minute, plays for FG, it's blocked– NW drives down, kicks winning FG with 2 seconds left— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 17, 2026

With a minute remaining, the Spartans lined up for Liam Boyd’s approximately 33-yard field-goal attempt. The kick was blocked, denying Michigan State the chance to go ahead 24-21. That choice added to the frustration that followed the final whistle.

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Northwestern took over after the block and mounted an eight-play, 64-yard drive in 58 seconds. Griffin Wilde made a 17-yard sideline catch, and Caleb Komolafe contributed a run that helped set up the kick. With two seconds remaining, senior transfer kicker Jackson Kleather made the 34-yard field goal and secured the 24-21 victory.

The sequence looked suspicious to many viewers. A fan calling for an investigation stated, “Northwestern literally just handed the game to Michigan State. Investigate the head coach. F—i– idiots.”

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Northwestern finished with 360 total yards to Michigan State’s 305 and held advantages in time of possession and third-down efficiency. Michigan State’s defense was missing several top cornerbacks and linebackers because of injuries.

Northwestern improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten, strengthening its position after a conference victory. Michigan State fell to 2-5 overall and 0-4 in conference play, remaining without a Big Ten win under first-year coach Pat Fitzgerald.

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The matchup had unusual personal connections, including Fitzgerald’s former Northwestern ties and Chiles’ transfer from Michigan State. Northwestern’s offense operates under coordinator Chip Kelly, and David Braun’s team continued its strong stretch. Those elements helped explain why the game drew attention beyond the final score.

A frustrated fan wrote, “Michigan State and Northwestern game just feels fake as f—. Northwestern doing a fake punt on their own 35 with 2 minutes left for no reason, blocked FG by Northwestern. Now a magical game-winning FG. Just feels like college football is rigged as f—.”

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Northwestern’s previous win over the Spartans came in 2018. The teams had not met since Michigan State’s 38-21 victory in the 2021 season opener. Michigan State had also suffered a blocked field goal earlier in this game, making the late special-teams failure even more costly. Those historical notes remain secondary to the fan reaction over the finish.

The late sequence prompted angry reactions online. A viewer questioning the play call said, “That Northwestern fake punt on their own 28 in a tie game with 4 minutes to go vs MSU is some gambling s—… w– was that.”

An angry fan criticizing Northwestern wrote, “Man, f— Northwestern and Chip Kelly. F—i– frauds getting dragged by sorry a– Michigan State. Fake juice the whole time.”

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The accusations remain limited to social media commentary from unidentified fans.