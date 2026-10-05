“Not Acceptable”: Lane Kiffin Sends Strong Locker Room Warning as LSU’s QB Situation Raises Major Concern

Sam Leavitt is toughing out a painful hamstring injury, but LSU head coach Lane Kiffin knows grit alone won’t win an SEC championship. While Leavitt adapted well under pressure, Kiffin spotted a dangerous flaw hiding just behind his starting quarterback. The Tigers won big recently, but the head coach delivered a blunt message to his locker room: the backup situation is far from where it needs to be.

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Leavitt tweaked his right hamstring during LSU’s 35-6 win over Texas A&M, taking away his mobility and forcing him to stay inside the pocket. He adapted fast, throwing for 312 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-23 passing. Kiffin even joked after the game that the injury helped Leavitt, simply because it forced him to throw on time instead of scrambling around.

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But Kiffin’s bigger concern is what happens if LSU has to go deeper into its quarterback room. Following the Tigers’ 63-14 win over McNeese, he made it clear that simply having bodies available is not enough.

“We got two quarterbacks that aren’t ready to go in the game, and that’s not acceptable,” Kiffin said on Sunday.

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He immediately connected that issue to the standard he expects throughout the program.

“It doesn’t matter what string you are. That’s the standard of what we expect you to be like in this program. Whether you’re a coach, a player, whether you work the front desk downstairs, whatever it is,” the LSU head coach added.

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With Sam Leavitt limited, Clark finished 7-of-16 passing for 126 yards and a touchdown. Longstreet completed 6 of 9 attempts for 62 yards.

Both made plays with their legs, but neither showed enough through the air to convince Kiffin that LSU is fully prepared for a situation in which Leavitt cannot finish a meaningful game.

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The Tigers were fortunate that this test came against an FCS opponent rather than an SEC team. Against McNeese, LSU could afford some mistakes with a comfortable lead. That luxury may disappear quickly once the Tigers return to conference play. Mind you, neither of the two backups has a single Power 4 start in their career.

LSU is now 4-1 with seven SEC games still ahead, making quarterback depth an increasingly important part of the equation.

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Kiffin wants that development to continue even when Leavitt is healthy enough to run again. When asked what he wants his quarterback to carry over from the past two weeks:

“Play in rhythm like he has been, and set his feet and throw,” Kiffin said confidently. “There’ll still be times, obviously, people come through, and we’ll play better defensive fronts than we have the last two weeks. That helps, too, to set your feet.”

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That does not mean Leavitt should abandon his legs. Kiffin acknowledged that there will be moments when a play breaks down, and his quarterback needs to make something happen with his athleticism. The goal is simply to make the pocket part of Leavitt’s game more consistent.

For Clark and Longstreet, the message is just as clear. They need to be ready before LSU actually needs them. Kiffin has made accountability and high standards a major part of his approach since arriving in Baton Rouge, all thanks to his Nick Saban’s Bama OC days.

Leavitt has shown he can adapt when his legs are limited. Now, Kiffin expects the rest of the quarterback room to reach the same level of readiness before LSU faces a situation where there is no comfortable margin for error.